NIKOLA STOCKHOLDER MEETING: PROPOSAL 2 PASSES

Stockholders approve increase in authorized number of common shares

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure supply and solutions, today announced that Nikola has received the requisite number of votes to elect all nominees for director and approve each of the other proposals, including a sufficient number of shares voted in favor of Proposal 2, the Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Increase the authorized number of shares of common stock.

Nikola Corporation Headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.
"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support and confidence our stockholders have demonstrated in Nikola with the passage of all of this year's Proposals," expressed Michael Lohscheller, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer. "This positive outcome, particularly with respect to Proposal 2, was critical for continued growth and success as we move forward with our strategic priorities, including autonomous technologies and software, our HYLA hydrogen ecosystem and the recent launch of the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle."

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com.

SOURCE Nikola Corporation

