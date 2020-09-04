Nikola To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHOENIX , Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference - Virtual

Presentation Date: September 11*, 2020, 2:40 p.m. ET

2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference - Virtual

Presentation Date: September 14*, 2020, 11:20 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Laguna Conference – Virtual

Presentation Date: September 15*, 2020, 1:30 p.m. ET

Evercore ISI New Mobility & AI Forum- Virtual

Presentation Date: September 22*, 2020, 11:15 a.m. ET

*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Nikola website (https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events).

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For further information on Nikola, please visit https://nikolamotor.com/, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

