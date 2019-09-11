Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Actor And Environmental Activist, Partners With Fisker Inc. As A Sustainability Advisor With Equity Participation

Coster-Waldau is recognized around the globe for his prominent screen acting roles, including his leading role as "Jaime" on Game of Thrones, an HBO TV series. Coster-Waldau is pioneering his work as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador for climate change and larger social issues, where he travels all over the world to actively participate in many projects. He lives by the motto, "don't talk, just get on with it." The high-profile figure will serve as a key partner and sustainability advisor to company Chairman and CEO, Henrik Fisker, in helping to create a future where advanced, affordable, electric mobility serves as a model for the future of transportation.

Fisker and Coster-Waldau connected over a tweet and their passion for sustainability. Fisker is working with Coster-Waldau to establish how Fisker Inc. can fulfill as many of the United Nation's sustainability goals as possible. Fisker Inc. is currently completing its affordable, all electric production-intent SUV prototype. The all-electric SUV, to be unveiled at the end of this year, will have approximately a 275-300 mile electric range, incorporate recycled plastic from ocean debris, vegan leather, a solar roof in its top model spec and will recycle waste generated during tire manufacturing – which typically gets sent to land fills – for various interior applications.

For Fisker Inc., it's not merely about the initial profit but a long-term goal of a creating a consumer platform that brings desirable, affordable and sustainable mobility solutions to the mass market. To enable a wider consumer base to drive its premium electric vehicles, Fisker is working on a revolutionary direct-to-consumer smart platform, which may not include sales of its vehicles. Fisker Inc.'s affordable, direct to consumer e-mobility platform will be announced later this year, breaking new barriers of entry to affordable, clean mobility without onerous long term contracts or expensive upkeep.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc.

"I am very excited to have Nikolaj participate in Fisker's mission of bringing the world's most sustainable, affordable and desirable electric vehicles to mass market. I am looking forward to working with him on learning about and achieving UNs sustainability goals."

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, United Nations ambassador and Fisker Inc. strategic partner

"Mass vehicle electrification around the world will make an immense impact on the fight to combat climate change. And although we've progressed, there's still a long way to go. Henrik Fisker's vision to help spark wider adoption of electric vehicles is unique – combining the most sustainable materials and manufacturing with his globally renowned design touch to bring emotionally appealing vehicles to the mass market. I'm delighted to embark on a journey to deliver more beautiful vehicles for a more beautiful world."

Global Celebrity. Valiant Causes.

Coster-Waldau comes seasoned with experience supporting the United Nation's sustainable development and climate change goals, as well as efforts to fight poverty and inequality. In his role as the United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, he has partnered with Google in implementing its street-view tool to raise awareness and highlight the impacts of climate change in Greenland, in addition to traveling to Maldives to report the effects of global warming.

SOURCE Fisker Inc.