Nikola's Antonio Ruiz To Lead Global Standardization Project for Hydrogen Fueling Technologies

"The receipt of such international support is a significant step toward developing international standards and the fueling requirements needed to accelerate the adoption of heavy-duty fuel-cell electric trucks and, to advance the global deployment of hydrogen and fuel-cell technologies," said Ruiz.

The TC 197 committee focuses on the standardization of systems and devices for the production, storage, transport, measurement and use of hydrogen. The committee consists of hydrogen and fuel-cell technology experts that represent member countries, hydrogen industry and stakeholders throughout the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. The international standardization of technically sound solutions may replace incompatible national requirements, allowing for consistency and global competitiveness of high-flow hydrogen fueling.

The fueling standard consists of three tasks: designing a process for developing fueling protocols; defining communications required between the vehicle and the station; and developing a high-flow fueling protocol for heavy-duty vehicles. Developing these needed fueling procedures and requirements under ISO/TC 197 and its membership ensures that these standards are technically sound, consensus-based, and adopted on a global scale.

Before joining Nikola in October 2018, Ruiz previously served as technology development manager and team lead for the U.S. Department of Energy.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding developing international standards and fueling requirements and the potential ability to accelerate the adoption of heavy-duty fuel-cell electric trucks and hydrogen and fuel-cell technologies; market acceptance of electric fuel-cell trucks; the ability to ensure the standards objectives referenced herein are technically sound, consensus-based, and adopted on a global scale. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of legal proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination; the conversion of pre-orders into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Nikola's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

