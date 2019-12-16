Nikon Announces Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Predictive Imaging, Image Segmentation and Processing

Convert.ai : Convert.ai learns related patterns present in two different imaging channels. After training, Convert.ai can then predict the pattern in the second channel even when presented with only the first channel. DAPI-based staining of nuclei is a common method for cell segmentation and counting. Convert.ai can be trained to predict where the DAPI label would be based on unstained DIC or phase-contrast images. This enables users to perform nuclei-based image analysis without ever having to stain samples with DAPI or acquire a fluorescent channel.

"The application of Deep Learning and AI to biomedical imaging is extremely powerful, and opening up unseen possibilities," said Steve Ross, Ph.D., Director, Products & Marketing, Nikon Instruments Inc. "With NIS.ai, researchers can easily apply deep learning to extract meaningful, unbiased data from large, complex datasets."

To learn more about NIS.ai, visit: https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/nis-ai

