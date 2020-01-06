Nikon Asserts Commitment To Optical Superiority With The Announcement Of Cutting-Edge Z Mount, F Mount And COOLPIX Products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2020, BOOTH #14018– Today, Nikon Inc. announced three new innovative products that affirms the imaging brand's commitment to bringing optical excellence to all levels of customers. First, the new NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is the latest in the ever-expanding Z mount lens line, giving users of Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras an indispensable workhorse lens for capturing action and portraits. For professional sports and wildlife photographers, the new AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR is an enticing high-performance, professional super telephoto F mount NIKKOR lens. Finally, the COOLPIX P950 is a powerful new addition to Nikon's superzoom bridge camera lineup, offering creators a spectacular 83x optical zoom and a myriad of innovative features to take their creativity to new heights.

"Nikon continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in imaging and lens technology," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "The new NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S takes advantage of the next-generation optical system offered by the Nikon Z mount to create a versatile 70-200mm lens with astounding sharpness and clarity, cementing this S-line lens as a staple for those who demand only the best from their lenses."

The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S – Astonishing Details, Uncompromising Zoom

An essential pro-level telephoto zoom lens re-imagined to take advantage of the optical potential of the Z series, the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is the latest addition to Nikon's rapidly growing lineup of mirrorless lenses. The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 represents a pivotal lens for the Z series and a must-have for those shooting action, weddings, events, news, wildlife and portraits. Equipped with a versatile focal range, fast f/2.8 aperture and an impressive 5 stops of built-in optical VR image stabilization1, the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm gives mirrorless shooters the flexibility to capture astoundingly sharp images and videos in a variety of scenarios. Additionally, multimedia and content creators using the lens will appreciate the stepping motor (STM) for extremely quiet autofocus operation and reduced focus breathing.

The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S demonstrates the technological benefits of the Nikon Z mount to reinvent a classic lens, while including new features to make this photographer favorite even more superior for Z series users. Parfocal support maintains focus when zooming, while a reduced minimum focus distance (0.5m wide, 1.0m telephoto) vastly increases versatility for photos and video. When used in combination with the in-body stabilization of the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 promises unparalleled stability with additional optical stabilization. Like other S line lenses, the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 boasts a premium optical design complete with a 9-blade diaphragm as well as Anti-Reflective Nano Crystal and ARNEO coatings for maximum image quality in any light, with a Fluorine coating that resists dirt and smudges. In addition to a rugged weather sealed design the lens is ready to tackle any assignment with a dedicated Info Panel, two customizable Function buttons and an additional custom control ring.

The new NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S and AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR are the first Nikon lenses to feature the newly developed SR (Short-Wavelength Refractive) lens element, a specialized-dispersion glass lens featuring characteristics that greatly refract light with wavelengths shorter than that of blue. By controlling short-wavelength light that is difficult to compensate, the lens can more effectively collect light of various specific wavelengths and achieve highly precise chromatic aberration compensation.

AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR: Impressive Reach, Incredible Speed, Absolute Versatility

The all-new AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR is a versatile, professional lens for the Nikon F mount with a large focal range and fast constant aperture. It's ideal for sports, wildlife and portrait photographers seeking a bright and fast telephoto lens that offers sharp image quality across a wide range of focal lengths. Thanks to its extensive 120-300mm focal range, the NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8 provides users with a pro-level single lens solution, replacing the need to carry multiple lenses. With Nikon's reliable weather-sealed construction, the NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8 is equipped to handle any shooting scenario whether on the sidelines or in the wilderness.

Users will appreciate the constant f/2.8 aperture which offers incredible low-light capability and depth of field that draws emphasis to a subject. The impeccably sharp image quality, beautiful bokeh and enhanced AF performance of the NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8 offer speed and sharpness reminiscent of a prime. Engineered with Nikon's cutting-edge technologies, the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR is the first NIKKOR F mount lens to adopt Nikon's new SR lens element as well as Nikon's anti-reflective ARNEO coat to deliver superior chromatic aberration compensation and effectively reduce ghost and flare. The built-in VR function provides an effect equivalent to a shutter speed 4.0 stops1 and includes a Sport VR mode for rapidly moving subjects.

Ready for professional use, the lens is sealed to resist the elements and is engineered for maximum usability, even when handheld. The zoom ring, focus function buttons, tripod collar ring and controls are all designed to ensure superior operability for more comfortable shooting.

COOLPIX P950: 2,000mm Zoom Power, 4K UHD Video & More

With an unbelievable 83x optical zoom NIKKOR lens, the 16-megapixel COOLPIX P950 is a powerful new addition to Nikon's superzoom bridge camera lineup, which delivers unprecedented image quality from extreme distances. Beyond the staggering 24-2000mm lens, the COOLPIX P950 packs an advanced feature-set complete with Nikon's renowned NIKKOR optics and advanced stabilization technology with 5.5 stops of VR image stabilization, allowing stargazers and birdwatchers to capture high-quality photos or 4K UHD videos at extreme distances with ease. Plus, by using the COOLPIX P950's 166x** Dynamic Fine Zoom for far-away subjects and Macro Shooting capabilities to get as close as 0.4 inches, adventure-seekers can bring the unimaginable closer than ever.

Users can rely on the P950 to photograph life's most unique subjects with incredible accuracy and focus thanks to its Target Finding AF capabilities, 7 fps continuous shooting and ISO sensitivity up to 6400. A great option for photographers of all skill levels, the COOLPIX P950 features user-friendly controls alongside an intuitive menu system and a 2359k-dot EVF, making it easier to review and capture one-of-a-kind shots. Using dedicated Bird-Watching and Moon Modes, photographers can effortlessly snap photos of their world and beyond. The new P950 also adds RAW (NRW) photo recording, an enhanced high-resolution electronic viewfinder and Nikon SnapBridge2,3,4 to seamlessly share images or remotely control the camera.

The COOLPIX P950 is also equipped with an accessory shoe to enable compatibility with a variety of useful accessories, including the optional DF-M1 Dot Sight, which helps users locate subjects and compose shots from far-away distances.

Pricing and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens and COOLPIX P950 will be available in February for suggested retail prices (SRP) of $2,599.95* and $799.95*, respectively. The AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR lens will also be available in February for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $9,499.95*. For more information about Nikon and their latest products, please visit www.nikonusa.com .

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

Based on CIPA Standard. This value is achieved when attached to an FX-format digital SLR camera, with zoom set at the maximum telephoto position. The camera's built-in Bluetooth® capability can only be used to connect the camera to a compatible smart device running the SnapBridge app, and to take advantage of SnapBridge features. This camera's built-in Wi-Fi® capability can only be used with a compatible iPhone®, iPad®, and/or iPod touch® or smart devices running on the Android™ operating system. The Nikon SnapBridge application must be installed on the device before it can be used with this camera. Using the SnapBridge App System Requirements: Android 5.0 or later or 6.0.1 or later A device with Bluetooth 4.0 or later (i.e., a device that supports Bluetooth Smart Ready/Low Energy) is required. The SnapBridge app is available for compatible iPhone®, iPad® and/or iPod touch®, and for smart devices running the AndroidTM operating system. The app can be downloaded free of charge from Apple's App Store® and GooglePlayTM. SnapBridge can be used only with compatible cameras.

-Android™ and Google Play™ are trademarks of Google Inc.

-Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED logo are registered trademarks of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The N Mark is a trademark or registered trademark of NFC Forum, Inc. in the United States and in other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Nikon corporation and its Affiliates is under license.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

** At the maximum image size. The maximum zoom ratio varies by image size. Dynamic Fine Zoom magnification is calculated from the maximum wide-angle position of the optical zoom.

