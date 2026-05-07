Nikon Developing New NIKKOR Z 120-300mm F2.8 Teleconverter Zoom Lens; Learn More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1970079-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_120_300mm_f_2_8.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | Constant f/2.8 Max Aperture



Fast Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens



Built-In 1.4x Teleconverter (168-420mm)



S-Line Optics

Compatible with the company's full-frame, FX-format mirrorless cameras, the new Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8 will slot into the S-Line series of NIKKOR Z lenses "dedicated to outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control." Nikon states the new lens will feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, extending the lens's maximum focal length to 420mm, where it will have an f/4 maximum aperture.

The lens's slated consistent f/2.8 maximum aperture across the entire zoom range and "Vibration Reduction" image stabilization will make it an appealing addition to the S-Line series of lenses, offering additional reach with its unique focal range.

Learn More about the Nikon Nikkor Z 120-300mm f/2.8 Telephoto lens

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

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B&H Photo Video

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SOURCE B&H Photo