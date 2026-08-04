Sony FE 100-400mm F5.6-8 OSS Super Telephoto Zoom Lens Announced; First Look YouTube Video at B&H

Product Highlights:

E-Mount Lens | f/5.6-8

Lightweight & Compact Telephoto Lens

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Continuous AF/AE Tracking up to 120 fps

Zoom Lock Switch Prevents Extension

One Aspherical Element & Two ED Elements

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Following the announcement of the G Master 100-400mm f/4.5 lens earlier this year, this new FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS lens aims to deliver great results for those in need of reach for a fraction of the price and size of the bigger alternative. Weighing just 23.1 ounces, this zoom is the perfect companion for those looking to get started, or even just hoping to save some space in the bag.

Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 Super Telephoto lens – Price $848

Compatible with both 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters, the lens's extensive zoom range goes all the way up to 800mm. Additionally, the new lens comes equipped with optical image stabilization for steady handheld shooting in even some of the toughest lighting conditions. Speaking of the toughest conditions: we should mention that Sony's latest zoom is both dust and moisture resistant.

Inside the lens, you'll find two extra-low dispersion elements to suppress chromatic aberration as well as two aspherical elements to tackle distortion. The result is clear, consistent sharpness throughout the zoom range with unparalleled distortion suppression.

Where other budget-friendly super telephoto zooms often falter is when they're paired with Sony's faster bodies—like the a9 III. While it may not be everyone's first choice for such a legendarily fast camera, the FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS supports up to 120 fps with full AF/AE tracking on the camera with the help of 2 linear motors.

As you can see, the new Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS is a solid option for those in need of extra reach without the heft of more traditional options.

First Look YouTube Video on Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS Super Telephoto lens https://youtu.be/UgfM8ZlI1Hg

Learn more with B&H Explora about the New Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS Super Telephoto lens

About B&H Photo Video

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo