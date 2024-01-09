Nikon Exhibits at CES® 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Booth #18724 -- Nikon will exhibit at CES® 2024, taking place in the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 9 to 12, 2024. Vistors to the Nikon booth will enjoy a range of activities and displays designed to ignite the senses and demonstrate emerging technologies.

At CES® 2024, with the theme of "co-create seamlessly" Nikon will showcase its current and emerging advanced solutions and products for consumers and industrial applications. As set forth in its Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2022 - 2025), Nikon aims to become a key technology solutions company in a global society where humans and machines co-create seamlessly by 2030.

The Nikon Theater will host a range of speakers, including inspirational Nikon Ambassadors, filmmakers, creators and industry experts. One highlight will be a special conversation about combatting digital misinformation with Santiago Lyon from the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative.

The touch and try area will feature the latest Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras, including the highly acclaimed Nikon Z 8, and the new Nikon Z f, which seamlessly converges an iconic retro design with the latest mirrorless technology. Just in time to celebrate the 90th anniversary of NIKKOR optics, attendees will also be able to get their hands on the latest lenses including the NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 Plena and the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3S VR lenses.

The Nikon Z f Portrait Studio is a new addition to the booth this year. This activation will offer free portraits from Nikon photographers, using the new Z f camera and Plena lens. This is an opportunity for show-goers to get their updated headshot or social media profile picture captured with high-quality Nikon equipment. Attendees can sign up on-site to participate.

The Unreal Ride returns with a new immersive virtual production experience this year, capturing a video of attendees moving through a virtual environment as if it were the real thing. Participants will ride in a vehicle against the backdrop of a giant LED screen. When captured through the lens it will appear as if they are riding through the virtual environment. The ride is captured by MRMC- a subsidiary of Nikon (CEO: Assaff Rawner) using a BOLT X high-speed camera robot against an LED screen, with the video footage captured by the Nikon Z 9 flagship full-frame mirrorless camera. This activation truly expresses the power of combining all these technologies and demonstrates how filmmakers can shoot against any background they can imagine, without being bound by time, season or place.*

Also displayed in the booth will be the new ODYSSEY PRO and ODYSSEY smart telescopes, developed jointly with Nikon and Unistellar SAS, France (CEO: Laurent Marfisi). With the ODYSSEY, Unistellar is offering a new generation of smart telescopes that are capable of revealing the farthest celestial marvels, instantly transforming stargazing evenings into adventures across the cosmos with family or friends, even in the middle of the city.

In the Healthcare section of the booth, Nikon's microscopes will be exhibited for the first time at CES. Visitors can also enjoy an immersive experience into Nikon Small World, a competition recognizing excellence in photography through the light microscope.

Industrial Applications

The latest solutions Nikon provides will be exhibited in the fields of Factory and Energy in the Digital Manufacturing area which Nikon particularly focuses on.

At the Factory section of the booth, Nikon's Robot Vision, which is currently being developed i will be displayed. This Robot Vision will be mounted on the end of a robot's arm, where it can identify parts and flexibly process them at high speed, achieving even greater visual acuity than the human eye.

In addition, in the Additive Manufacturing Field, satellite parts manufactured with Nikon SLM Solutions AG's metal 3D printer (Laser Powder Bed Fusion method), and turbine blade and combustion chamber processed by the Nikon's latest generation metal 3D Printer (Directed Energy Deposition method) will be displayed.

Additionally, Riblet processing will be displayed at the Energy section of the booth. Inspired by sharkskin, Riblet processing uses laser and microfabrication technology to develop micro-surface structures on the object. This can reduce viscosity frictional loss due to the irregular flow of liquids and gases and improve the energy efficiency of various industrial equipment. When applied to aircraft, wind turbine blades or other parts used in various industries, it can help reduce fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, and increase power generation efficiency. At the booth, a giant mock-up of an aircraft will be displayed to showcase the process along with the samples.

Nikon will provide innovative technology solutions that anticipate and meet our global customer needs and contribute to a better sustainable world where humans and machines co-create seamlessly to solve societal challenges.

For future information, please check the Nikon special website for CES® 2024, https://www.nikon.com/ces2024/

*The Unreal Ride is collaborated exhibit with Vū Studio

