Nikon Expands Its High-Performance S-Line With The New NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S -- A Fast, Wide-Angle Prime Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the fast, wide- angle NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S, the latest addition to the ever-expanding NIKKOR Z lineup of lenses. The 24mm f/1.8 S is optimized for capturing everything from cityscapes to environmental portraits and is built to take advantage of Nikon's large Z-mount, delivering the ultimate combination of fast, bright and sharp performance in nearly all lighting conditions.

"The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S continues our commitment to offering exciting prime lenses to Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 users, while also providing exceptional level of quality achieved by the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "The combination of wide-angle perspective and a fast f/1.8 aperture is optimal for all types of photography including landscapes, making the NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S a must-have lens to unleash the full potential of the Nikon Z series."

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S – A Storyteller's Dream Lens:

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S joins the S-Line of high-performance NIKKOR Z lenses, giving creators an essential focal length to add to their kit of fast prime Z-mount lenses. The lens takes advantage of the most advanced NIKKOR technologies to deliver optical superiority, exceptional sharpness, beautiful bokeh and high-resolution across the entire frame, even at maximum aperture.

The new NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S was designed for photographers and videographers looking to capture gorgeous wide-angle landscapes or vivid street photography, a travel adventure or a stunning starscape. For videographers and content creators, this popular focal length is a staple for production due to its natural perspective. Thanks to the advantages of the lens' bright and fast f/1.8 maximum aperture along with the wider Z-mount, Nikon Z series users can capture exceptionally sharp images in dimly lit settings, with a lens that's ideal for nighttime shooting and astrophotography.

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S features 9 rounded aperture blades, allowing users to capture beautifully circular bokeh that adds a level of dimensionality to help capture compelling content. Users can confidently explore their creative potential in nearly any landscape thanks to the lens' reliable dust and drip resistant design, ideal for tough weather conditions. The lens construction also consists of four Aspherical Lens Elements and one Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass element to combat aberration, while Nikon's patented Nano Crystal Coat helps eliminate ghosting and flare. The 24mm f/1.8 S is further equipped with Nikon's Multi-Focusing System, which uses two AF drives in tandem to deliver superior resolving power and achieve fast and accurate autofocus, even at minimum focus distance.

In addition to achieving the top-notch image quality that storytellers and content creators have come to expect from the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S is also optimized for video capture. As a popular cinematic focal length, the 24mm f/1.8 S will be a welcome addition to Z series shooters' arsenals, boasting near-silent stepping motors for ultra-quiet performance, reduced focus breathing, a customizable control ring for smooth control of aperture and exposure compensation and the ability to take advantage of the in-camera 5-axis VR + eVR of the Nikon Z series cameras.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S will be available in mid to late October 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $999.95. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S and the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo and Flickr.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

SOURCE Nikon

Related Links

https://www.nikonusa.com

