Nikon Inc. Announces Winners Of Second Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the winners of this year's Nikon Storytellers Scholarship, awarding ten students with $10,000 USD academic scholarships to support their growth as creators and celebrate their commitment to visual storytelling. The entry process consisted of two rounds of submissions to determine the ten recipients. In the first round, Nikon received applications, which included academic and professional recommendations, from eligible students across the United States and Canada. For the second round, a talented group of semi-finalists were selected and challenged to push the limits of their craft by creating a photo or video submission showcasing this year's theme of "Capture Tomorrow," which was inspired by Nikon's dedication to creating innovative products that empower creators to explore new ways of storytelling.

"We are thrilled to recognize the accomplishments of these ten emerging visual artists," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship was developed to empower and support content creators as they seek to push creative boundaries and become the next generation of world-class visual storytellers."

2019 Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Winners:

Antonia Thornton – University of California – Los Angeles (Film)

– – (Film) Carmen Vincent – Valparaiso University (Multimedia/Content Creation)

– (Multimedia/Content Creation) Emilija Gasic – New York University (Film)

(Film) Jessica Eve Rattner – University of California – Davis (Fine Arts)

– – Davis (Fine Arts) John A. Miller – New York University (Film)

– (Film) Laura-Ellen Adair – University of North Carolina School of the Arts (Film)

– University of (Film) Meiying Wu – University of California – Berkeley (Journalism)

– – (Journalism) Monika Ivonne – University of California – Los Angeles (Film)

– – (Film) Terri Griffin – Mount St. Mary's College (Film)

– (Film) Yuan Yuan Zhang – New York University (Film)

The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Judging Panel: This year's judging panel included a diverse group of professional photographers, brand ambassadors and Nikon executives who were responsible for reviewing the creative portfolio submissions of the semi-finalists. The judges were tasked with evaluating the students' proficiency at telling a compelling story, as well as the visual quality of their work.

"I was so impressed by the passion and imagination each of these emerging storytellers incorporated into their work," said scholarship judge and Nikon Ambassador Todd Owyoung. "I was excited to be a part of this process and inspired by the new ways students are choosing to communicate their vision with the world."

The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship judging panel included the following professionals:

Amanda Mohammed – Director; Marketing & Communications, Nikon Canada

– Director; Marketing & Communications, Brandon Woelfel – Professional Photographer

– Professional Photographer Daniella Zalcman – Documentary Photographer, Founder of Women Photograph

– Documentary Photographer, Founder of Women Photograph Deb Sandidge – Professional Photographer, Nikon USA Ambassador

– Professional Photographer, Nikon Ambassador DeShaun Craddock – Professional Photographer, Nikon #100 Member

– Professional Photographer, Nikon #100 Member Joe McNally – Professional Photographer, Nikon USA Ambassador

– Professional Photographer, Nikon Ambassador Kristine Bosworth – Manager; NPS Campus & Education Markets, Nikon Inc.

– Manager; NPS Campus & Education Markets, Nikon Inc. Matthew Jordan Smith – Professional Photographer, Nikon USA Ambassador

– Professional Photographer, Nikon Ambassador Michelle Valberg – Professional Photographer, Nikon Canada Ambassador

– Professional Photographer, Nikon Canada Ambassador Mike Corrado – Senior Manager; Pro Relations & Marketing Business Development, Nikon Inc.

– Senior Manager; Pro Relations & Marketing Business Development, Nikon Inc. Reed Hoffman – Professional Photographer, Nikon School Graduates Group Moderator

– Professional Photographer, Nikon School Graduates Group Moderator Sangeeta Day – Professional Photographer, Nikon #100 Member

– Professional Photographer, Nikon #100 Member Tim Rasmussen – Digital Photo Editor, ESPN

– Digital Photo Editor, ESPN Todd Owyoung – Professional Photographer, Nikon USA Ambassador

– Professional Photographer, Nikon Ambassador Tom Kennedy – Executive Director, American Society of Media Photographers

