Nikon Instruments and Yamaha Motor Announce Strategic Collaboration

Partnership Creates Synergy Between Both Companies in Advanced Technologies and Support Services for Drug Discovery

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Iwata, Shizuoka, Japan). Through this partnership, the Nikon BioImaging Lab (NBIL) in greater Boston, Massachusetts, USA, will host Yamaha Motor's innovative cell picking and imaging system, CELL HANDLER 2. By integrating NBIL's advanced imaging technologies with the capabilities of CELL HANDLER 2, the collaboration will provide dedicated support for U.S.-based researchers engaged in drug discovery and related research.

CELL HANDLER 2 Nikon BioImaging Lab, USA

As part of NBIL's support services for drug discovery and research, researchers considering the purchase of CELL HANDLER 2 will be able to conduct verification tests using their own samples to confirm the system's effectiveness in cell picking. This will allow the development of assay workflows tailored to each customer's specific research needs.

Through this collaboration, we aim to expand the use of both Nikon Instruments' imaging technologies, which contribute to advanced cellular observation, and Yamaha Motor's CELL HANDLER 2, which streamlines research and experimental workflows involving cells.

Nikon Instruments is a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan), engaged in the development and manufacturing of optical and digital imaging technologies for biomedical applications. The Nikon BioImaging Lab subsidiary was established in 2019 to provide research support specializing in microscope imaging and image analysis.

Yamaha Motor launched CELL HANDLER 2, a cell picking and imaging system designed to enhance the efficiency and refinement of research and experiments for new drug development, in March 2025. The product boasts strong synergies with Nikon imaging systems and services for cellular research.

