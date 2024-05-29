Nikon Instruments Announces Opening of Research Innovation Hub and BioImaging Lab in Lexington, Massachusetts

Nikon's newest BioImaging Lab will drive accessibility to biomedical research globally

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. (Nikon) is pleased to announce the opening of its Nikon BioImaging Lab (NBIL) in Lexington, Massachusetts. The NBIL is a fully equipped research facility specifically designed to provide contract imaging services to the biotech, pharmaceutical, and scientific research communities. This facility joins its sister location in Cambridge as part of a larger network of Nikon imaging centers and Nikon BioImaging Lab across the globe.

Nikon BioImaging Lab Grand Opening Live Stream

The opening of the NBIL supports Nikon's pursuit of a new direction in scientific imaging and processes, which provides a wide array of scientists and researchers working in drug discovery and biotech research with earlier access to high-end research equipment, lowering barriers to scientific innovation in their early stages. Staffed by highly experienced imaging professionals and scientists, the facility is equipped to provide customers with product and service solutions to execute biomedical research through imaging services, custom experimental design, and data analysis. Through this initiative, Nikon is helping bring attention to promising research that might otherwise not be pursued due to lack of equipment, technology, funding, or expertise restrictions in laboratories.

The formal opening will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM at 10 Maguire Road, Building 1, Suite 110 in Lexington, Massachusetts. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours offering an exclusive first look at the imaging facility, and expert talks from leading scientists and researchers in the field of imaging, such as Catherine Feuillet, PhD, CSO of Inari Agriculture and Greg Sawyer, PhD, Research Department Chair of BioEngineering at the Moffitt Cancer Center. Special guest Elizabeth Carr, America's first baby born via in vitro fertilization and passionate advocate for those fighting for fertility rights, will also be in attendance.

"We at Nikon are focused on combining cutting-edge optical imaging with powerful AI-driven data acquisition and analysis. In the hands of our team of skilled scientists, the NBIL will greatly help the companies partnered with this lab in accelerating research and drug discoveries, all with the ultimate goal of improving healthcare outcomes for everyone," said Kenichi Tsuji, president and CEO of Nikon Instruments. "Further, we hope this new endeavor will also lead to greater synergy between Nikon and our partners, and allow us to leverage our collective expertise to advance our collective missions.

Among other capabilities, this facility is able to perform spatial biology, regenerative medicine studies, and assay development. This includes 2D and 3D specimen imaging, observation of fixed endpoints or dynamic cellular processes via time-lapse imaging, and AI-assisted image processing, automation, and analysis tools. Additionally, the NBIL will feature the latest advanced imaging systems, including the AX series Confocal Microscope System, ECLIPSE Ji Smart Imaging System, and BioPipeline Live High Content Imaging System.

To join the live stream of the NBIL's Grand Opening talks and ceremony, learn more here.

About Nikon Instruments Inc. and Nikon BioImaging Lab

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacturing of optical, digital imaging technology and software for biomedical applications. For more information, please visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

Nikon BioImaging Lab (NBIL) is a comprehensive laboratory designed specifically to provide end-to-end contract research imaging, image analysis, and assay development services for the biopharmaceutical community. The NBIL utilizes its cutting-edge microscope systems and software to support drug discovery and development, from routine scanning of slides and plates to AI-enhanced image analysis. More advanced applications include the imaging of organoids and other 3D models, phenotypic profiling of compound screens, spatial transcriptomics, and imaging of hyperplex immunofluorescence. For more information, please visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/bioimaging-centers/nikon-bioimaging-labs/boston-usa or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

