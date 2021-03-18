Nikon Opens First Center of Excellence in Canada at Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute of Sinai Health in Toronto

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc., innovator of advanced microscope systems, is pleased to announce the inauguration of the Center of Excellence located at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute of Sinai Health in Toronto. Canada's first Nikon Center of Excellence provides access to the latest in imaging technologies to its trainees, visiting scholars, collaborators at the University of Toronto, and the greater Toronto community.

The Center will draw upon its resources, technical expertise, and experienced staff in advanced imaging to address the most salient questions and challenges in cell biology. The Center of Excellence is also well positioned to foster meaningful relationships between LTRI's researchers and Nikon's hardware and software development teams.

"I am delighted that the LTRI was chosen as the inaugural Nikon Centre of Excellence in Canada," said Laurence Pelletier, Ph.D., Senior Investigator, LTRI and Director of the Nikon Center of Excellence. "This important partnership will allow our trainees and collaborators to transform their understanding of biological systems across scales, from single-cells to human tissues at the highest possible spatiotemporal resolution. I look forward to working with our colleagues at Nikon in the further development and deployment of next generation imaging systems for years to come."

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Pelletier and the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute in bringing state-of-the-art microscopy systems to the greater scientific community in Toronto," said Andy Davis, General Manager, Sales, Nikon Instruments. "It is these types of partnerships between academia and industry that form the basis for advancing research, developing new technologies, and accelerating healthcare and commercial applications. We look forward to supporting LTRI and the surrounding communities as they embark on cutting-edge research efforts."

The LTRI/Nikon Center of Excellence houses:

A1R MP Resonant Scanning Multiphoton System

System A1R-HD25 Large FOV Confocal and CREST X-Light V2 Large FOV Spinning Disk System

BioPipeline Live High Content Imaging System with A1R-HD25 Resonant Scanning Confocal

CSU-W1 SoRa Spinning Disk Confocal and Super-Resolution System

CSU-X1 Spinning Disk Confocal System

A1R-HD Resonant Scanning Confocal System with High-Speed Widefield Imaging Capabilities

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

About Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute

The Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, located at Mount Sinai Hospital, is one of the leading biomedical research facilities in the world. Created in 1985, the institute is profoundly advancing the understanding of human biology in health and disease. Many of the breakthroughs that began as fundamental research have already resulted in new and better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat common illnesses — bringing a healthier future to Canadians.

