NIKON RELEASES FIRMWARE VERSION 3.00 FOR THE NIKON Z F WITH NEW IN-CAMERA FILM GRAIN FEATURE AND MORE

Get the Newest Firmware Automatically Through Nikon Imaging Cloud

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon announced the release of firmware version 3.00 for the full-frame/FX-format Z f camera. This latest firmware update adds the new in-camera Film Grain feature, perfectly complementing the camera's iconic heritage design. This update is available at no cost for users of both the original Nikon Z f and new silver edition Z f.

The new Film Grain feature adds a natural-looking grain effect to photos and videos with image processing in the camera, simulating the fun feel and vibe of shooting with an analog film camera. This feature is customizable, letting the user fine-tune the size and intensity of the grain, while the appearance of grain changes with each shot for a truly unique aesthetic in every frame. This feature can also be used in combination with Imaging Recipes from Nikon Imaging Cloud as well as in-camera Picture Controls to create a distinct feel.

There are more than twenty additional upgrades and enhancements in this firmware. Focusing and composing is easier when using manual focus with either NIKKOR Z or legacy NIKKOR lenses with enhancements to peaking and gridlines. Additional improvements to operability and functionality support creators with the overall shooting and workflow experience.

Nikon has simplified firmware updates with the Nikon Imaging Cloud. With your Nikon Z f connected to this free service, your camera can automatically retrieve and install firmware updates from the cloud, with no computer or memory cards needed. Nikon Imaging Cloud also gives you access to a world of Imaging Recipes, which are custom-curated color presets that can be used in camera, and in conjunction with the new Film Grain feature. Learn more about Nikon Imaging Cloud here and sign up for free.

Film Grain feature for unique imaging expression

The Film Grain feature allows users to enjoy a film-like feel by adding a grainy effect to photos and videos with image processing. Users will be able to achieve more creative imaging expression in accordance with the scene and their intent by adjusting grain size (3 options) and intensity (6 options)1. As there is no pattern to the combinations of grain position and shape, the grain effect appears differently with each shot, enabling a unique, film-like shooting experience. In addition, combining this feature with free downloadable Imaging Recipes allows users to easily create unique effects with a simple press of the shutter-release button.

Equipped with features that enable more accurate focusing and framing

An [Only during zoom] option has been added to [Focus peaking]. When selected, focus peaking is displayed only when enlarging the view for more precise manual focusing, and peaking is not displayed at other times. This makes it easier to check both your focus and composition. What's more, a [Maximum aperture Lv] item that makes it easier to determine the focus peak with manual focusing has been added. New [Grid type] options, [4:3] for still-image live view and [9:16] for video live view, have also been added. These enable you to capture scenes with the ideal composition for social media use.

Other functions

An [Automatic monitor display switch] item has been added. Selecting the [On (when monitor docked)] option prevents unintentional eye-sensor activation of the viewfinder by fingers, body, or straps when the vari-angle monitor is open, allowing for a more comfortable shooting experience.

The electronic shutter sound can be turned on for high-speed frame capture + and Pixel Shift shooting.

The [Record camera orientation] feature now includes a [Video] option, allowing videos recorded in portrait orientation to be played back and edited in portrait orientation on the importing device.

The registration flow of Imaging Recipes in Nikon Imaging Cloud has been simplified with an automatic confirmation dialog on the camera monitor.

