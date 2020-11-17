Nikon releases the "ECLIPSE Ei" educational microscope for remote teaching and enhanced learning experience

One of the main driving forces behind innovation in science and technology is curiosity. Leveraging this natural curiosity in students is particularly important in the field of education. Additionally, there is a growing need for new communication tools that empower students to share their experiences and to support online/remote education following the spread of COVID-19. To meet these needs, Nikon developed the ECLIPSE Ei educational microscope.

Main Features

1. Online Guide for easier, independent learning

The Eclipse Ei's "Online Guide" is a mobile-friendly, web-based operation manual featuring video tutorials and images. The guide can be quickly accessed on a mobile device by scanning a QR code on the microscope. This easily accessible guide empowers students to learn how to use the microscope independently and is a useful resource for reviewing microscope operation guidelines.

2. Can be combined with a digital camera for remote education

By combining the ECLIPSE Ei and the optional Digital Sight 1000 microscope camera, instructors and students can easily share specimen images using a large monitor or tablet PC and projector, enabling an entire classroom to share in the moment of wonderment and discovery of the microscopic world. In addition, microscopic images can be shared with other PCs or mobile devices by connecting the ECLIPSE Ei to a tablet PC and the optional NIS-Elements L imaging software. These images can be easily shared through video conferencing platforms for virtual teaching.

3. Intuitive design for easy learning and teaching

The ECLIPSE Ei features an ergonomic design which encourages natural posture when using the microscope and minimizes user fatigue. Operating components are strategically color-coded and labeled with easy-to-understand illustrations for a seamless, intuitive operating experience. The unique design not only improves ease of teaching but also allows students to quickly understand how to operate the microscope on their own.

4. A compact design to save space and improve portability

The ECLIPSE Ei features a compact, lightweight design to improve portability. The unique design also features strategic curves and hollows that allow users to carry the microscope quickly and stably. Despite being lighter, the ECLIPSE Ei is designed to withstand rough handling and provides a stable platform for viewing microscopic details. An integrated holder for the AC adaptor and a cord wrap system ensure users never lose power cords. These features combined result in streamlined workflows for setting up the microscope at the start of the lab session and quick storage at the end of each session.

Specifications

Optical System CFI infinity optical system Illumination High luminescence white LED light source: 45mm diameter filter can be installed. Eyepieces (F.O.V., mm) ・EC-E CFI 10X (20) ・E2-CFI 15X (12)* Objectives (NA/W.D.) • CFI BE2 Plan Achromat 4X (0.1 / 25mm) • CFI BE2 Plan Achromat 10X (0.25 / 6.7mm) • CFI BE2 Plan Achromat 20X (0.4 / 3.7mm) * • CFI BE2 Plan Achromat 40X (0.65 / 0.6mm) • CFI BE2 Plan Achromat 60X (0.8 / 0.25mm) * • CFI BE2 Plan Achromat 100X Oil (1.25/0.14mm) * Condenser Abbe condenser, NA 0.1~1.25, Color-coded position guide markings for aperture corresponding to objective magnifications Observation Method Brightfield Fungus-proof treatment Antifungal paint is applied to the optical system Weight (approx.) 11.4 lbs. (binocular set), 12.1 lbs. (trinocular set)

* Optional

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

SOURCE Nikon Instruments Inc.