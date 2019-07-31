Nikon Unveils The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S - A Fast, Flattering Portrait Lens For Z Series Creators

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S lens, bringing a fast prime with a classic medium telephoto focal length to Z series full-frame mirrorless cameras. Ideal for headshots, fashion, wedding/event photography and tight video shots, the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S is designed to take full advantage of the wider, brighter and faster Z mount. This new addition to the S-Line delivers exceptional sharpness all the way to the corners of the frame, even at f/1.8, while integrating the latest NIKKOR optical technologies for intense rendering capability. Nikon Z series photographers and videographers who want to bring striking clarity to a subject's eyes or who demand shallow depth of field and beautiful, natural bokeh will find the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S a welcome addition to their kit.

"The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S lens is so sharp, yet the background blur is so natural; the incredible detail captured with this lens is nothing short of striking," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "For fashion and portrait photographers, to wedding shooters and all types of videographers, now is the time to discover why the new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 will be an indispensable asset for those creatives who are familiar with the outstanding performance of the Nikon Z series."

NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S

With the addition of the new 85mm f/1.8 S, Nikon Z series photo and video shooters now have a native Z mount option for capturing incredible portraits, fashion photography, event images, tight interview shots or B-roll footage that add emphasis to any scene. This is also the latest lens to join the NIKKOR S-Line, representing pinnacle in optical superiority and construction.

The NIKKOR Z 85mm's fast f/1.8 maximum aperture allows users to confidently shoot in low light and capture gorgeous, shallow depth of field that adds dimensionality and character to high-resolution images and 4K video footage alike. Helping to provide a natural look is a lens diaphragm consisting of nine rounded blades, which produce smooth, natural bokeh that gently leads the viewer's eye to the subject of the frame. With the addition of Eye-Detection autofocus included in the recent release of Firmware 2.0, the Nikon Z series cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses offer even more control and capabilities when capturing stunning portraits and candids.

This lens uses an all-new optical design of 12 elements in 8 groups and features the industry-leading lens technology consumers have come to expect from NIKKOR glass. Two Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) elements help ensure minimal aberration, while Nikon's patented Nano Crystal Coating offers superior control of ghosting and flare. Additionally, the high-speed Multi-Focus System realizes superior resolving power at minimum focus distance. These cutting-edge features are protected from the elements by Nikon's professional-grade dust and drip resistance.

As with all NIKKOR Z S-Line lenses, the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S is crafted to cater to the needs of videographers as well as image-makers. The lens features ultra-quiet focus motors, minimized focus breathing, a customizable control ring for smooth adjustment of aperture or exposure compensation, and full compatibility with the in-body 5-axis VR found in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 full-frame mirrorless cameras.

NIKKOR Z S-Line

The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S joins the superb "S-Line" of NIKKOR Z lenses. Designed alongside the revolutionary Nikon Z mount system, S-Line lenses boast superior resolution, beautiful bokeh rendition, exceptional point-image reproduction, enhanced video recording performance and unmatched edge-to-edge sharpness, even when shooting at the maximum aperture.

Born out of Nikon's heritage of optical excellence, the S-Line sits at the cutting edge of imaging technology and innovation and represents a new potential for image expression.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S will be available in September 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $799.95*. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S and the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo and Flickr.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

