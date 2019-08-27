Nikon Z Series Adds More Capability for Pro Video and Production With the Dedicated 3D LUT for N-Log

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon has introduced a dedicated LUT (lookup table) for users of the N-Log feature on the Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 cameras, allowing greater creative control in post-production. Further adding to the Z series' capabilities for professional and advanced video creators, a new update will also be released later this year for the Z series cameras, which will enable the support of RAW video output from the camera when using a compatible ATOMOS Ninja V digital recorder.

N-Log and LUT: Next Level Control in Post

While Nikon's legacy in color science delivers an appealing palette and tones, this free upgrade takes color control to the next level. For even more flexibility, the dedicated LUT available for Nikon's N-Log is compatible with the Rec. 709 color space and is available in several versions, allowing users to easily apply different looks to their content. This 3D LUT is a preset of RGB color values, used to transform the appearance of video footage in post-production color grading, and enables adjustment of brightness, saturation and hue. The Nikon Z 7 and Z 6's N-Log HDMI output is optimized for 10-bit recording, bringing out the image sensor's full dynamic range. It records rich gradation information in highlights and shadows to allow for more flexible color grading.

To download the LUT free of charge, please visit the following links:

For Nikon Z 7 users,click here to download

For Nikon Z 6 users, click here to download

Support for RAW video output

Scheduled to arrive later this year, the output RAW data stream will enable recording in ProRes RAW video format on the Ninja V 4K HDR monitor/recorder made by ATOMOS, Nikon's collaborator in developing RAW video output technology. RAW video files provide the richest information, just like still image RAW data. By bringing even more flexibility to post-production color grading, RAW video output support firmly places the Nikon Z series as an affordable contender for professional-level production and filmmaking of any scale. This feature will require an additional internal upgrade that will need to be performed at a local Nikon service center, which will incur a service charge.

For more information about ProRes RAW and the advanced video capabilities of the Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

