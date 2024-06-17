Nikon Z6 III Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Announced; YouTube Video First Look, Live Event and Learn More Info at B&H

The Z6 III is the third-generation Z6 camera and one of the main areas it improves upon is at the sensor and processing level. Inspired by Nikon's Z-series flagships, the Z6 III introduces a wholly new type of sensor design with their unique 24.5MP partially stacked CMOS sensor. Compared to the BSI CMOS sensor of previous the previous generation, this partially stacked design, which places the circuit parts on the top and bottom of the pixel area of the sensor, unlocks faster autofocus, significantly reduced shutter speed, a smoother EVF experience with continuous shooting, faster shooting speeds up to 60 fps in full-frame, and higher video frame rates, to 6K60p in raw. Nikon claims this partially stacked design offers 3.5x more speed at the sensor level compared to the Z6 II and provides the fastest scan rates in full-frame cameras of this class.

The sensor and processing upgrades benefit autofocus performance, which now achieves the speed and capabilities of the Nikon Z9 and Z8 at a lower price point. This focusing system supports low-light AF down to -10 EV and offers the same deep learning-based subject detection as the flagships. Compared to the Z6 II, the AF is about 20% faster and now can recognize nine different subject types along with 3D Tracking and Wide Area focus modes.

For action photography, the 14-fps top shooting speed is carried over, when working with the mechanical shutter, but a 20-fps rate is now possible when shooting with an electronic shutter. Pre-release Capture also comes to the Z6 III, offering continuous shooting for up to 1 full second prior to releasing the shutter and 3 seconds after the intended release is finished—this means you'll have a greater chance of capturing that once-in-a-lifetime fleeting moment. Another benefit of the partially stacked sensor is the top electronic shutter speed of 1/16,000 sec, which is usable for freezing motion or working with fast lenses on bright days.

Beyond speed, the new sensor also achieves the highest native ISO in a Nikon Z camera, with a range from ISO 100-64,000. This, coupled with 8-stop-effective sensor-shift VR, makes for a low-light powerhouse of a camera. The Z6 III also sports Nikon's latest Focus Point VR mode, which prioritizes the stabilization based on your chosen focus point rather than defaulting to the center of the image.

Regarding image quality, the Z6 III inherits a series of Portrait Modes that debuted in the Zf, including Rich Tone Portrait, Flat Monochrome, and Rich Tone Monochrome. Another acquired technology, Pixel Shift Shooting, is featured in this new camera and enables creating 96MP merged images for ultra-high-resolution stills when photographing stationary subjects.

For video, the Nikon Z6 III camera stands out with professional-grade recording specs and a design scheme that benefits incorporating the camera into multi-camera workflows. The camera tops out with internal recording at 6K60p in the N-RAW format, ProRes RAW at 6K30p, ProRes 4:2:2 at 5.4K30p, and H.265 at 5.4K30p. Slow-motion recording is supported, too, at up to 240 fps in FHD H.265 using 95% of the sensor area or 120 fps in 4K with a DX crop.

Like other Z-series cameras, you can sync timecodes via Bluetooth using the UltraSync BLUE, from Atomos, for multi-camera setups and audio workflow has been improved with a new line input for connecting directly to board audio.

And finally, the design of the Z6 III has received a significant series of tweaks, making it better suited for hybrid shooters and for those looking to make the most of the upgraded feature-set. The 3.2" 2.1m-dot rear LCD is now a side-opening vari-angle screen, which is definitely a nod to videographers, who will make better use of this design as an on-camera monitor. The EVF has received a significant upgrade, too, with a 5.76m-dot resolution and 4000 nit peak brightness—both of which are higher than the Z9's viewfinder. The finder supports no blackout viewing when working with the electronic shutter and it's an HDR panel, enabling seeing the entire DCI-P3/HLG gamut.

Regarding connectivity, the Z6 III has all the inputs and outputs you'd expect here: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless, USB-C for tethering and in-camera battery charging, 3.5mm headphone and microphone ports, and a full-size HDMI port for working with external monitors. Also, dual memory card slots are featured and are split with one slot being a CFexpress Type-B and the other being a UHS-II SD slot. The wireless support is now also compatible with Nikon Imaging Cloud, which is a new app for transferring and sharing Imaging Recipes and for transferring images.

To learn more about Z6 III mirrorless camera, tune in to B&H live event on Monday, June 16, 2024, at 11AM – 12PM EDT for a livestream featuring Nikon Ambassador Deborah Sandidge and Nikon USA Sr. Manager Mark Cruz. B&H's own Jabari Holder will be guiding the conversation and discussing many details about the Z6 III's new technology and features as well as answering customer questions.

