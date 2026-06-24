NIL Club and BetterHelp Team Up to Expand Mental Health Access for Student-Athletes

NIL Club athletes can now get 20 percent off online therapy with licensed providers, making mental health care easier to reach during the demands of sport, school, and everyday life

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIL Club, the leading agent-free platform where athletes earn from their name, image, and likeness, today announced a partnership with BetterHelp, an online therapy service, to give student-athletes easier access to licensed mental health providers. NIL Club app users can now receive 20 percent off BetterHelp memberships, connecting them with licensed therapists online, on their own schedule, from anywhere.

Student-athletes carry more than most people see. They balance the pressure to perform on the field, the demands of a full academic schedule, and the ordinary stress of social and family life, often while living away from home for the first time. That mix can take a real toll, and support is not always easy to find or afford.

This partnership is built to help close that gap. Through BetterHelp, NIL Club app users can connect with licensed therapists by message, phone, or video, without long wait times or travel to an office. The support fits around practice, travel, and class rather than competing with them, making it easier to access during a demanding season.

"Athletes carry a lot, on the field, in the classroom, and in their personal lives, and getting support should not be one more obstacle," said Mick Assaf, Co-Founder and CEO of NIL Club. "We are proud to work with BetterHelp to make mental health care affordable, discreet, and easy to reach for the athletes in our community."

NIL Club's model is built around getting value directly to athletes, from the way subscription earnings are shared to the tools and resources it offers. Adding mental health support is a natural extension of that approach, grounded in a simple idea: an athlete's well-being matters as much as their earning potential. By helping make therapy more accessible, NIL Club hopes to do its part in reducing the stigma that can keep athletes from seeking help.

Student-athletes can access the BetterHelp offer through the NIL Club app at https://nilclub.com.

About NIL Club

NIL Club is the #1 agent-free platform where student-athletes earn directly from fans and brands through exclusive content and team clubs. Fans join with a monthly membership and receive exclusive content and updates directly from athletes, with subscription revenue on each team page split equally among every athlete on the roster. NIL Club gives athletes complete control over their earnings and personal brands while remaining fully compliant.

Fans can join their favorite athletes' clubs at https://nilclub.com/colleges

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SOURCE NIL Club