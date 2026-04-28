NIL Club Announces Meta Activation of Nationwide Student-Athlete Campaign for Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIL Club , the leading platform connecting brands with college athletes through team-based communities, today announced that Meta is leveraging its platform to activate hundreds of student-athletes nationwide in support of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses campaign.

Rather than relying on individual influencer deals, NIL Club enables brands to engage entire teams and campus communities at scale. This model delivers broader reach, stronger engagement, and higher trust than traditional one-off campaigns.

College athletes represent one of the most valuable yet fragmented audiences in today's market. They are highly engaged, trend-driven, and deeply influential within close-knit communities. At the same time, they are spread across schools, teams, and platforms, making them difficult to reach through one-to-one outreach.

NIL Club solves this challenge with a built-in scale. The platform includes more than 650,000 registered student-athletes across 2,000-plus schools and 20,000-plus active team-based groups . Collectively, these athletes represent nearly 1.7 billion social media followers and have driven more than 4 million verified conversions across campaigns.

Meta has moved decisively to capitalize on this model as part of its tournament strategy. Through NIL Club, the company activates athletes across multiple teams simultaneously. Athletes receive exclusive discounts on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and share the product through their own content and channels and in their own voices.

The impact is immediate. Awareness spreads quickly across campuses, and everyday posts become authentic, peer-driven promotions. Instead of a single polished message, the campaign gains momentum through hundreds, and often thousands, of athlete voices, creating a coordinated presence across college communities.

Meta joins a growing group of brands leveraging NIL Club to execute at scale. Campaigns with partners such as Subway, SoFi, and Amazon Prime Student have delivered millions of verified conversions , strong engagement, and consistent visibility across college ecosystems. Athlete-driven content regularly achieves engagement rates of 5.6-8.4 percent, compared to approximately 1.9 percent for traditional influencer campaigns.

"Brands are starting to realize one-off influencer deals just don't scale," said Mick Assaf, CEO of NIL Club. "College athletes already have the attention and the audiences. We're just giving brands a way to tap into real team communities instead of one-off posts and making sure athletes actually get paid together at scale."

Brands looking to reach college athletes at scale can explore partnership opportunities with NIL Club at nilclub.com .

About NIL Club

NIL Club is the largest team-based NIL platform in college sports , connecting brands with more than 650,000 student-athletes across 2,000-plus schools and 20,000-plus team communities.

Fans can join their favorite athletes' clubs at https://nilclub.com/colleges

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SOURCE NIL Club