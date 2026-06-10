Record WCWS Viewership Drives Brand Interest in Women's College Softball, NIL Club Reports

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIL Club, the largest team-based NIL platform in college sports, today pointed to record audiences for the 2026 Women's College World Series as a sign of the growing opportunity for women's college athletes and the brands looking to reach them.

Through the first 14 games of the tournament, viewership is up 33% compared to last year, with multiple games surpassing 2 million viewers. The audience growth reflects increased interest in women's sports among fans, brands, and media companies, creating new opportunities for brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and direct fan support.

Few sports illustrate that growth more clearly than women's college softball. Softball athletes and teams use the platform to build direct relationships with fans through subscriptions, merchandise, and brand partnerships while creating new ways for athletes to earn from the audiences they've built.

Unlike traditional NIL deals that often focus on a small number of athletes, NIL Club enables brands to activate entire rosters through a single campaign. Revenue is shared equally among participating athletes, ensuring every athlete on the roster benefits when a team succeeds, not just a handful of stars.

The platform currently supports more than 650,000 registered student-athletes across 2,000-plus schools and 20,000-plus team communities. Collectively, those athletes represent nearly 1.7 billion social media followers and have generated more than 4 million verified conversions through NIL Club campaigns.

As interest in women's sports continues to grow, brands in categories such as beauty, apparel, food, wellness, and lifestyle are increasingly exploring partnerships with female athletes and team communities. NIL Club handles the logistics behind team-based campaigns, making it easier for brands to work with college athletes at scale.

"Women's college softball is becoming one of the most valuable audiences in college sports," said Mick Assaf, CEO and Co-Founder of NIL Club. "The ratings show that more fans are paying attention. That's good for the sport, but it's also good for the athletes. More attention creates more opportunities to earn, connect with fans, and benefit from the communities they've worked hard to build. We believe this is part of a much larger long-term trend for women's sports."

Brands interested in partnering with college athletes can learn more at nilclub.com/business.

About NIL Club

NIL Club, built by YOKE, is the largest team-based NIL platform in college sports. The platform connects more than 650,000 registered student-athletes across 2,000-plus schools and 20,000-plus team communities. Collectively, these athletes represent nearly 1.7 billion social media followers and have generated more than 4 million verified conversions for brand partners. Athletes earn through fan subscriptions, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and direct-to-fan engagement opportunities while maintaining compliance with NIL regulations.

Fans can join their favorite athletes' clubs at nilclub.com/colleges.

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SOURCE NIL Club