NIL Store Celebrates #NILDay, Announces Fan Merch Design Contest

News provided by

The NIL Store

16 Jun, 2023, 08:38 ET

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the official #NILDay (as dubbed by the NIL Store) on July 1, the NIL Store powered by Campus Ink is excited to announce a cash prize design contest celebrating our athletes and their amazing fans.

Fans and designers of all ages and talent levels are encouraged to show their creativity and enter for a chance to have their artwork featured on officially licensed merchandise as part of the #NILDay Merch Collection and a $200 cash prize.

The NIL Store team will select three winners to have their designs featured on the NIL Store as well as in the athlete's individual locker room. Contest closes on June 21 at 11:59 pm.

Art can be submitted here (contest rules and regulations below). Art must feature an applicable athlete from the NIL Store network of schools.

Additionally, The NIL Store will be celebrating the annual passing of NIL legislation (July 1, 2021) with testimonials from athletes, coaches, administrators and others in the NIL industry throughout the week leading up to the anniversary.

"#NILDay is an opportunity for the entire NIL community to celebrate a landmark shift in the community of college athletes for the better," said Adam Cook, VP of Campus Ink - Sports. "It's important to take a step back and celebrate how far we have come over the last two years, but also to recognize that there is much more work to be done. We are proud to be leaders in maximizing NIL merchandising opportunities to every athlete and continuing to provide industry-leading athlete payouts on every sale."

Click here for full Design Contest Rules & Regulations

Contact:
Kelsey Westhoff
7089252962
[email protected]com

SOURCE The NIL Store

