Nile Leverages AI Networking to Reimagine the Design and Deployment of the Campus Network

AI-powered Nile Nav app shaves weeks off implementation times for enterprise network deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nile, the pioneer of a new breed of enterprise network solutions aimed at securing organizations from cyberattacks and automating daily operations, today announced a fundamental reimagining of how a modern campus LAN is designed, deployed, and managed. A key element of this new architecture is the introduction of an AI-powered application named Nile Nav, which enables customers, as well as Nile and its partners, to speed the deployment of its Campus Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering, the Nile Access Service. What used to take months or weeks for traditional network architectures can now be accomplished in days with improved accuracy and minimal skill sets.

Nile is also announcing a new training and qualification program for its customers and partners to ensure they receive the knowledge and skills to build secure, high-performance networks based on the Nile architecture. Nile Nav's simplicity, paired with qualification training that takes three hours or less per track, empowers workforces without prior experience or expertise to design and deploy enterprise networks, opening the door to new opportunities.

"Our unrelenting pursuit of a modern, more simplified campus network delivers incredible efficiencies for organizations. That all starts with the design and implementation of the LAN itself," said Pankaj Patel, CEO and co-founder, Nile. "The legacy approach for designing and implementing the wired and wireless LAN is a time-consuming 'trial and error' approach that, at a minimum, takes weeks using highly skilled personnel. Our revolutionary architecture turns everything on its head, enabling organizations to get deterministic, secure, and high-performance networks up and running in as little as 48 hours."

Nile Nav is the foundation for a new architectural approach that enables the wired/wireless LAN to move into the era of cloud computing and AI by automating the entirety of the network lifecycle. This revolutionary mobile application, available for Android and iOS, empowers hands-on customers or qualified partners to drive the implementation of the Nile Access Service efficiently and according to standardized best practices. Nile Nav significantly benefits Nile customers by uniquely bringing together Day -1 and Day N activities. This eliminates many of the challenges faced when deploying traditional networks. Some of these benefits include:

Streamlined Operations: The Nile Nav app eliminates traditionally performed manual and repetitive tasks, streamlining these processes and empowering installers to perform their duties accurately and efficiently.

Improved Visibility: Nile Nav provides complete visibility into installer availability, job status, deployment progress and more, facilitating better coordination and management across all teams.

Nile Nav provides complete visibility into installer availability, job status, deployment progress and more, facilitating better coordination and management across all teams. Increased Productivity: Nile Nav boosts productivity by automating routine tasks and providing installers with actionable real-time insights, resources and AI-powered design validation checks.

Nile Nav boosts productivity by automating routine tasks and providing installers with actionable real-time insights, resources and AI-powered design validation checks. Ongoing Operations: Nile Nav enhances ongoing Day N operations by offering real-time insights into the health of Nile hardware and providing clear visibility into the status of component replacements, ensuring smooth and efficient maintenance.

In addition to Nile Nav, the company is also announcing the Nile Academy and qualification program, which equips IT professionals with modern networking skills focused on the Nile Access Service and Campus NaaS. With the Trailblazer badge, customers and partners can confidently deploy and activate the Nile Access Service. This ensures they are proficient in Nile's standards for site surveys, deployments, and other field-specific skills that eliminate the risks of deployment error.

The Nile Nav App and Nile Badging program are now available, including additional specialized Nile Academy badges for IT architects and network operations teams. Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://nilesecure.com/nile-nav-app.

About the Nile Access Service

The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach for securing enterprise networks that combines built-in zero trust security for the campus, cloud native software delivery, AI, and automation with a high-performance wired and wireless LAN in a Campus NaaS offering. The Nile Access Service was built from the ground up to prevent lateral movement cyber attacks while completely automating the network lifecycle management process. This complete service offering is a comprehensive package including hardware and software components, 24/7 support, and zero upfront capital expense, all of which are backed by the industry's only performance guarantees for availability, coverage, and capacity.

To learn more about the Nile Access Service, visit https://nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service

About Nile

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by building natively secure connectivity that modernizes IT operations with a new AI networking architecture, delivering enterprise networks entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates zero trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organizations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities with superior connectivity that reduces the burden on critical IT resources. For more information, visit nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service.

