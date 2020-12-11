Nile Rodgers' We Are Family Foundation Announces the Inaugural Youth To The Front Fund "Frontliners"

"...our youth are on the front lines of finding the cure." - Nile Rodgers Tweet this

"The world is finally acknowledging and demanding that the pandemic of systemic racism, inequality and injustice that has survived and thrived for hundreds of years, needs to be eradicated – and our youth are on the front lines of finding the cure. Frontliners, welcome to the family!" – Nile Rodgers

"SAP has been supporting young changemakers in partnership with We Are Family Foundation since 2015, and we continue to be inspired by the innovators stepping forward, in this case through the Youth To The Front Fund. It is truly an honor to play a role in accelerating their incredible organizations." – Alexandra van der Ploeg, head of corporate social responsibility (CSR) at SAP.

The 2020 Youth To The Front Fund Frontliners are: Akhera Williams (19, UK), Arthur Lima (28, Brazil), Bernadette Lim (26, USA), Blessing Mary Ocheido (28, Nigeria), Claris Nadini (23, Kenya), Elizabeth Zalanga (25, USA), Glenn Foster (20, USA), Grace Callwood (16, USA), Jaychele Nicole Schenck (16, USA), Kavita Rai (19, USA), Khloe Thompson (13, USA), Louise Kanza (27, South Africa), Modesta Joseph (21, Tanzania), Pearl Odigwe (27, Italy), Riana Shah (28, USA), Serisha Iyar (25, Canada), Steph Niaupari (28, USA), Tamir Harper (20, USA), Vanessa Chisakula (28, Zambia) and Wango Ivone Pamela (21, Kenya).

Applications for Youth To The Front Fund's second cycle are open until December 30, 2020, 11:59pm EST.

About We Are Family Foundation

Founded by legendary musician Nile Rodgers and inspired by the power and true meaning of his song, "We Are Family", We Are Family Foundation is a not-for profit organization whose mission is focused on bringing people together from different ethnicities, cultures and backgrounds. For more than a decade WAFF has been a leader in amplifying and supporting the actions and voices of diverse youth leaders across the globe who are actively and positively addressing issues surrounding our basic human needs - food, water, shelter, health, safety, education and the environment. For more information, please visit wearefamilyfoundation.org

