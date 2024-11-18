NILES + CHAZ UNLEASHES THE POWER OF PLANTS WITH BOLD, UNCOMMON INGREDIENTS

Clean Beauty for Kids Brand Wins 2024 Beauty Innovation Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niles + Chaz is excited to announce that it has won the prestigious 2024 Beauty Innovation Award, cementing its position as a leader in the clean hair products space. The brand offers a unique approach to hair care for children with mixed-textured hair, focusing on plant-based, nourishing ingredients while avoiding harsh chemicals. This award underscores the brand's commitment not only to clean beauty but also to a more sustainable future for the planet.

Hollywood Actor Mike Colter and his wife Iva have launched Niles + Chaz - a plant based clean hair product collection for children with textured hair.

"We believe every child deserves healthy hair without the risk of harmful ingredients," says Iva Colter, co-founder of Niles + Chaz. "Children's scalps are more sensitive than adults', making them vulnerable to irritants and damage. That's why it's so important to choose products free from harsh chemicals, especially for textured and mixed hair."

Niles + Chaz has crafted its formulations with unusual, nutrient-rich ingredients such as Okra, Aloe Vera, Marshmallow, Shea Butter, and more. Okra, a standout ingredient, is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, which help promote healthy hair growth. Its natural mucilage provides a slip that makes detangling easier, reducing breakage and frizz. This plant-based alternative to synthetic detanglers helps keep curls smooth and hydrated.

Aloe Vera and Shea Butter offer deep moisture, promoting softness, shine, and curl definition without weighing down hair. Together, these ingredients provide a gentle, effective solution for textured hair, enhancing natural curl patterns while keeping hair healthy.

Unlike traditional hair care products that contain sulfates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances—ingredients known to strip hair of natural oils causing dryness—Niles + Chaz is free of these harsh chemicals. Sulfates can be particularly damaging to textured hair, leading to breakage and frizz, while parabens, commonly used as preservatives, have been linked to hormonal disruptions, making them a concern for children's products.

For more information or to inquire about stocking Niles + Chaz, please reach out to [email protected]. Please follow us on Instagram.

About Niles + Chaz:

Founded by Hollywood actor Mike Colter and his wife Iva, Niles + Chaz provides clean, high-quality hair care products for children with mixed-textured hair. The brand empowers kids to embrace their natural beauty with products that are inclusive, sustainable, and effective. Niles + Chaz strives to make a positive impact in the beauty industry by promoting diversity and inclusivity.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Niles + Chaz