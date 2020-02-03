Niles Steel Tank opens new fully integrated facility for production of stainless steel and other alloy products

NILES, Mich., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niles Steel Tank, a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, has announced a new 85,000-square-foot facility that expands the company's capacity to produce industry-leading custom stainless steel vessels.

Alloy Works is a fully integrated facility for American-made stainless products for the hydronics, chemical and petrochemical, dairy and food processing, brewing and winery, pharmaceutical and air products industries.

"The industries we serve are constantly changing, and we have to keep adapting and expanding to meet the changing needs of our customers," said Jeremy Waller, General Manager, Niles Steel Tank. "They demand top performance, reliability and durability from our products, and our goal is to exceed their expectations by delivering the highest quality products in the industry. Alloy Works is one way we can help our customers continue to meet the challenges they face in a dynamic and often unpredictable market.

Niles Steel Tank is the premier manufacturer and supplier of custom pressure vessels, process tanks, glass-lined water storage tanks and OEM vessels for commercial and industrial use. Products from the Alloy Works facility are fabricated to the highest standards, including ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Codes and National Board "R" Stamp, and provide customers with unmatched strength, corrosion resistance and performance.

"Alloy Works is one more step in a journey that started in 1898, when Niles Steel Tank began offering America's best tanks and pressure vessels," Waller said. "We're continuing to address the needs of manufacturers and suppliers occupying a wide range of industries and developing new ways to empower them to reach their goals, just like Niles Steel Tank began doing more than 100 years ago."

Alloy Works is currently taking orders for stock and custom products. Niles Steel Tank will showcase products from Alloy Works at the AHR Expo Feb. 3-5 in Orlando, Florida.

To learn more about Niles Steel Tank, please visit https://nilesst.com or call (269) 683-1910.

About Niles Steel Tank

Niles Steel Tank, a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, has been building America's best tanks and pressure vessels to meet and exceed the needs of demanding industries since 1898. Niles Steel Tank manufactures custom pressure vessels, process tanks and glass-lined water storage tanks for customers in the automotive, compressor and press industries, air conditioning, water filtration, chemical and pharmaceutical companies and a host of other industries. Niles Steel Tank's experienced workforce proudly manufactures our products in Niles, MI. For more information, please visit https://www.nilesst.com/.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

