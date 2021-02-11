Niloofar Razi Howe Joins Tamr's Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to have Niloo join our Board," said Andy Palmer, co-founder and CEO of Tamr. "Now more than ever, companies realize that their data is a core asset and needs to be managed proactively in order to remain competitive and ensure optimal decision making across their organization. Niloo's background and experience as a leader in cybersecurity and government systems will be an invaluable addition to our board as we deepen our investments into complex multi-domain data mastering solutions - especially with the federal government."

Howe is currently a Senior Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners, a VC fund investing in companies shaping the energy landscape of the future. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Morgan Stanley Private Bank, NA and Morgan Stanley Bank, NA, Pondurance (as Executive Chair), Recorded Future, Swimlane, and on the Board of Advisors of Dragos, RangeForce, Samos, and Picnic Threat.

"Tamr has developed the world's leading machine-driven, human-guided approach to enterprise data mastering. Tamr's technology scales natively on the cloud and the Tamr organization ensures that their customers achieve real business outcomes from mastered data - saving money, driving growth and reducing risk," said Howe. "I am eager to work with Tamr to help the largest organizations in the world finally realize value from their enterprise data and deliver on the 20 year old promise of Master Data Management."

Previously, Howe served as Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Strategy and Operations at RSA, a global cybersecurity company where she led corporate strategy, corporate development and planning, business development, global program management, business operations, security operations and Federal business development. In addition to her popular TEDx talk "The Gift of Exile", she regularly speaks about national security, cybersecurity, technology, innovation, and corporate governance. She is a graduate of Columbia College and holds a JD cum laude from Harvard Law School.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

SOURCE Tamr, Inc.