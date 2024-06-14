NILOOM.AI LAUNCHES FIRST COMPREHENSIVE GENERATIVE AI-POWERED, "PROMPT TO AR/VR," CONTENT CREATION PLATFORM

Create, Collaborate and Instantly Publish Sophisticated Spatial Computing (AR/VR) Experiences Directly Across Platforms Including Within Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest and On All Mobile Phones

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niloom.ai , the only comprehensive "Prompt to AR/VR" content creation platform, announced its beta launch today. Niloom.ai is an end-to-end, browser-based, no-code solution that harnesses Generative AI to create and instantly publish sophisticated spatial computing (AR/VR) content across all devices (iPhone, Android, Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest). Niloom.ai is software and hardware agnostic solving the interoperability pain point of the market. It integrates over 100 key features into one platform and optimizes production workflow. Niloom.ai consolidates the entire creative process, from ideation, to creation, live collaboration, editing, prototyping and publishing at a fraction of the time and cost.

Powered by GenAI, Niloom.ai provides a no-code solution for professional and casual creators alike, eliminating their reliance on developers. It empowers creators to produce sophisticated AR/VR experiences including customizable and interactive characters that can be animated and moved around scenes. Characters can also speak in various languages based on the provided dialog, or improvise based on adjustable personality traits. Creators can also control 3D props, sound effects, music, lighting, visual effects, photos and videos on a timeline.

"Niloom.ai opens the floodgates to the creative community who have been sidelined by the technical requirements of content creation in spatial computing," said Niloom.ai Founder & CEO, Amir Baradaran. "As an early adopter of spatial computing, I experienced firsthand the limitations of relying on an army of engineers to bring my artworks to life. Niloom.ai monumentally transforms the spatial computing content creation process by dismantling the technical and cost barriers that exist in the market. Niloom.ai allows anyone to easily 'prompt to generate,' edit, and instantly publish AR/VR experiences."

Key platform highlights include:

Generative AI - The first platform that harnesses GenAI within the spatial computing ecosystem to create, prototype and edit sophisticated AR/VR content using text or speech prompts. Niloom.ai can generate individual assets or complete AR/VR stories including interactive characters with personalizable voices and personalities.

Advanced Creation, Editing & Prototyping - Create immersive AR/VR experiences with advanced features including interactive 3D models and animated characters enabled with verbal communication, compelling storylines, rich backgrounds, music, visual and sound effects, AI-driven voices and more. Editing tools allow for live collaboration, precision editing on a timeline, version control, testing and prototyping to facilitate feedback and collaboration.

Interactivity - Capture a bird's eye view of entire projects against visual timelines and decision trees to "add logic" to scenes, characters, and objects - enabling complex stories and endless possibilities for user interaction: touch, hand gestures and verbal commands.

Interoperability - Niloom.ai is software agnostic. As an end-to-end solution, creators can access industry-leading API services seamlessly integrated into the platform. These include Sketchfab, Kinetix.tech, Ready Player Me, Inworld, Google TTS and Unity Plug In. Niloom.ai is also hardware agnostic, enabling real-time content creation and instant publishing across all spatial computing devices (iPhone, Android, Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest ).

). Management System - Optimize your production workflow using Niloom.ai's cloud-based asset and project libraries, team management tools and access to data and analytics.

"Over the past decade I have seen demos of dozens of tools trying to simplify the creation of XR experiences," said Ori Inbar, Niloom.ai Advisor, and Co-Founder of Augmented World Expo. "Niloom.ai nails it by not only empowering creators of all technical backgrounds to quickly prototype AR and VR experiences but also goes deeper, creating sophisticated scenes and interactions."

"Niloom.ai offers a groundbreaking technology that will drive a new era in spatial computing. This is exactly the sort of scalable, transformational software that major tech companies seek to partner with or acquire to empower a new generation of content creators," added Debu Purkayastha, Strategic Advisor to Niloom.ai, Managing Partner at 3rd Eye and former Principal, Corporate Development at Google. "What Niloom.ai has built is revolutionary; it simply does not exist elsewhere."

Niloom.ai is now available in the US. The first 1,000 creators to sign up to the waitlist will be given 14 days exclusive free access to the browser platform to create content. Download Niloom Play on the App Store (iPhone and Vision Pro), Google Play (Android) and Meta Store (Quest Pro) to instantly create or experience AR or VR content. Niloom.ai offers a three-tiered subscription plan: Magic Standard ($8/month), Magic Pro ($19/month), and Magic Beyond ($149/month). For further details see www.niloom.ai.

About Niloom.ai

Headquartered in New York, Niloom.ai is the only browser-based "Prompt to AR" spatial computing content creation platform for casual and professional creators alike. Niloom.ai is an end-to-end, comprehensive, no-code solution that harnesses Generative AI to create and instantly publish sophisticated spatial computing (AR/VR) content across all devices (iPhone, Android, Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest). Niloom.ai was founded by pioneering AR/VR artist Amir Baradaran. To learn more, please visit https://www.niloom.ai.

