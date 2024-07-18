Nimbello Partners with University of Virginia to Automate Accounts Payable Processes

GRANGER, Ind., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbello, experts in automating PO based invoices, is excited to announce its partnership with the University of Virginia (UVA). This collaboration aims to further the efficiency and effectiveness of the university's procurement processes through Nimbello's platform.

The partnership is a significant milestone for both organizations. UVA, renowned for its commitment to excellence in education and research, will leverage Nimbello's advanced procurement platform to streamline PO invoice processing. This integration promises to reduce costs, improve supplier relationships, and enhance overall operational efficiency. The project includes an API integration with UVA's ERP provider, Workday, ensuring seamless communication and data flow between systems.

Adeline Coe, Director of Procurement Operations at the University of Virginia, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Nimbello. Their cutting-edge platform aligns with our values of fostering innovative solutions and pursuing continuous improvement. Through this collaboration, we'll harness advanced technology to enhance our services to vendors, faculty, staff, and students, ultimately advancing the university's mission of excellence."

The partnership with UVA reflects Nimbello's commitment to supporting higher education institutions. By understanding the unique challenges faced by universities, Nimbello has tailored its solutions to meet their specific needs of UVA's PO invoice process. The collaboration with UVA is expected to set a benchmark for how technology can transform procurement in higher education. Nimbello also works with University of Notre Dame, Northwestern University, University of Chicago, Southern Indiana University and more.

"Partnering with a prestigious institution like the University of Virginia is a testament to the efficacy of our platform," said Milind Agtey, Founder and President of Nimbello. "We are dedicated to delivering solutions that drive real value, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on UVA's procurement processes."

Nimbello is proud to support UVA in its pursuit of operational excellence and looks forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.

About Nimbello:

Nimbello is a leading provider of accounts payable automation solutions designed to streamline and optimize purchasing processes for organizations with a focus on Higher Education Institutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Nimbello offers a comprehensive suite of tools that empower organizations to achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and compliance. Learn more at www.nimbello.com.

About the University of Virginia:

The University of Virginia is an iconic public institution of higher education, boasting nationally ranked schools and programs, diverse and distinguished faculty, a major academic medical center and proud history as a renowned research university. The community and culture of the University are enriched by active student self-governance, sustained commitment to the arts and a robust NCAA Division I Athletics program. In its third century, the University of Virginia offers an affordable, world-class education that is consistently ranked among the nation's best.

