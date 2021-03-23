Nimbis Services Microelectronics TSS-DTE Platform Now Available on GSA

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbis Services, Inc. (Nimbis), the creator of the Trusted Silicon Stratus Distributed Transition Environment (TSS-DTE) a collaborative, trusted and secure cloud ecosystem, is pleased to announce it has received U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) approval under the Federal Government's Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), contract no. 47QSMD–20–R–0001.

Nimbis is now recognized by GSA as an approved federal contractor of information technology (IT) and cloud-based product offerings and services.

GSA serves as the centralized acquisition and procurement arm of the federal government, providing federal, state, and local agencies access to products and services from preapproved vendors. GSA is an effective contracting vehicle as it provides suppliers broader access to a marketplace of government entities without the lengthy procurement process. Through GSA's MAS, government agencies are now able to contract directly with Nimbis for TSS-DTE cloud-based product offerings and professional services.

"This is a significant achievement for Nimbis as we expand our presence and the availability of the TSS-DTE platform in the public sector," said Robert Graybill, CEO of Nimbis Services, Inc. "GSA MAS approval is well-aligned with our mission to partner with government agencies to deliver industry leading technology solutions to enable government entities achieve their goals. The GSA contract award will simplify the process for federal, state, and local agencies to gain access to Nimbis TSS-DTE product offerings and services. We greatly appreciate this opportunity and look forward to developing new business in the federal marketplace."

The TSS-DTE is a cloud-based e-commerce marketplace connecting communities for design, modeling, simulation and analytics in the cloud. It enables users to collaborate, innovate, and educate in a secure workspace and provides a trusted microelectronics Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) ecosystem that provisions a design-to-release and manufacturing-to-operational-lifecycle management cloud computing infrastructure and enterprise architecture. The TSS-DTE manages secure data repositories for tools, IP, ITAR and non-ITAR sensitive data, and provenance information within a DoD authority-to-operate (ATO) certified cloud domain for DoD operational users. The TSS-DTE is the only approved microelectronics lifecycle cloud service platform for DoD work. Further, the TSS-DTE is technology agnostic, enabling it to be applied to a multitude of applications within the commercial and academic space including smart manufacturing, supply chain and database management, and workforce development.

About Nimbis

Nimbis Services, Inc. is a trusted name in collaborative, secure cloud computing. Nimbis products and services are ever evolving with unique capabilities, supporting both DoD microelectronics and Smart Manufacturing supply chains. We pride ourselves in establishing strategic partnerships and alliances to perform R&D and create products to address industry challenges. Learn more about Nimbis Services… "Where the sky is the limit for innovation." For more Nimbis news and updates, visit us at: https://nimbisservices.com and https://nimbisservices.com/trusted-silicon-stratus.

