Nimbix to Host the 2018 HPC Cloud Summit on June 6 in Silicon Valley

Nimbix CEO, Steve Hebert will open the conference with a keynote on "The New Age of Accelerated Computing", highlighting the evolution of Moore's law over the last 25 years and the increasingly important roles GPU and FPGA technology are playing in accelerated cloud computing. Other sessions throughout the day include presentations dedicated to high-performance cloud simulation for the enterprise, AI end-user demonstrations, modern container orchestration for multi-architecture computing and the new JARVICE 3.0™ unleashing the power of Hybrid Cloud. We will end with an AI Panel featuring members from Data Monsters, H20.ai, NVIDIA, and IBM, moderated by Doug Norton of Nimbix.

"We are excited to bring speakers from H20.ai, NVIDIA, PADT, XILINX and the Nimbix team to discuss many industry relevant topics throughout the all-day summit," comments Nimbix CEO, Steve Hebert. "It will be an enjoyable and informative time for users and developers to interact with technology leaders in discussing real-world use cases for advanced high-performance cloud computing. We look forward to hosting this year's summit!"

Venue

Computer History Museum

1401 North Shoreline Boulevard

Mountain View, CA 94043

To register for this event, visit http://bit.ly/nimbixhpccloudsummit18

About Nimbix

Nimbix is the leading provider of purpose-built cloud computing for machine learning, AI and HPC applications. Powered by JARVICE™, the Nimbix Cloud provides high-performance software as a service, dramatically speeding up data processing for Energy, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Analytics applications. Nimbix delivers unique accelerated high-performance systems and applications from its world-class data centers as a pay-per-use service. Additional information about Nimbix is included in the company overview, which is available on the Nimbix website at https://www.nimbix.net.

