Nimbl Consulting Co-founder, Michael Axelrod, Recognized in the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100

BERWYN, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Michael Axelrod as a 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively, the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ nearly 140,000 individuals and generate over $14.6 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 19th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Philadelphia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Philadelphia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Michael Axelrod has over 25 years of operational, sales, and leadership achievement in the staffing, technology consulting, management consulting, and digital transformation industries. He is currently a Managing Partner at Nimbl Consulting, a technology consulting company, specializing in highly regulated industries. The Nimbl team of seasoned industry consultants seamlessly integrates human-centered design, technology, and industry expertise to help their clients maximize value from their transformational initiatives. Nimbl has achieved a remarkable three-year growth rate of 595% since its founding in 2021 by Michael Axelrod, Naresh Ramdas, Paul Zaengle, Tracy Johnson, and Jim McDermott.

Prior to Nimbl, Axelrod co-founded e-brilliance, which was acquired by LiquidHub after ten years of consistent growth. With his deep experience in building successful, high-performance teams in sales and delivery, Axelrod managed LiquidHub's second-largest account and played a key role in its sale to Capgemini in 2018.

"Being named a Titan 100 honoree is an incredible honor," said Axelrod. "I am humbled to be recognized alongside other exceptional leaders who are making a difference in their respective fields. Together, we can continue to drive positive change and innovation. This recognition reflects the passion, ongoing dedication, and commitment of all my Nimbl colleagues. I am extremely proud of their work and accomplishments as we strive to achieve excellence."

Axelrod will be honored at the Titan 100 Awards on September 19th, 2024 at 2300 Arena The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 19th, 2024, will be held at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia: The best-kept secret of event spaces, a 12,000 + square-foot multipurpose indoor arena tucked quietly under 95 hosting live-streamed WWE and UFC matches to 76'ers and Flyers fundraising events to private wedding receptions and galas. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

"On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid-Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.

About Nimbl Consulting

Nimbl Consulting, located in Berwyn PA, is a people-first technology consultancy focused on driving growth, improving efficiencies, utilizing the right technologies, and augmenting their clients' teams. Combining specialized skills and experience in highly regulated industries, they combine strategy, human-centered design, technology, and analytics services to craft innovative solutions to address complex problems and ensure that their clients' visions are central to their strategies.

For more information, please visit nimbldigital.com and follow Nimbl on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Nimbl Consulting LLC