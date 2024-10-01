Nimbl Consulting Recognized among the Top Five of the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year the Philadelphia Business Journal sets out to recognize Greater Philadelphia's fastest-growing companies based on average two-year revenue growth. Formerly known as Soaring 76, we rebranded the program this year to Philly's Fast 50, which puts the emphasis on private companies.

Nimbl Consulting LLC has been identified as one of the region's fastest-growing companies. Listmakers are required to be headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, be independently owned without a parent company, have sustained revenue growth from 2021-2023, and a minimum revenue of $750,000 in 2021.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Greater Philadelphia, and it's an honor to be listed in the top five with other outstanding businesses, including Dlivrd, Aclaris Therapeutics, AscellaHealth, and Auxilior Capital Partners," said Naresh Ramdas, Managing Partner and co-founder of Nimbl Consulting. "As we continue to grow, we're deeply committed to contributing to Philadelphia's rise as a technology and entrepreneurial hub."

To determine the list, the Business Journal sought online nominations from private companies. Those that met this year's parameters were then vetted through a process that included the Business Journal editorial board and our accounting partner for this year, CLA. In a nod to the program's roots, we reserved a single spot on this year's list for the region's fastest-growing public company.

"At Nimbl, we understand the critical balance between digital innovation and human creativity in today's fast-evolving digital landscape," said Paul Zaengle, Managing Partner and co-founder of Nimbl Consulting. "Our continued success stems from fostering a culture that not only attracts and retains top talent but also delivers exceptional results. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to both our clients and our employees, who are the driving force behind everything we achieve."

About Nimbl Consulting

Nimbl Consulting is a fast-growing, people-first technology and management consulting firm dedicated to solving complex business challenges. Founded in 2021, Nimbl blends human-centered design, technology, and industry knowledge to help its clients optimize processes, align technology with business goals, and accelerate growth. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to client success, Nimbl has become a trusted partner and a leading force in helping organizations thrive in highly regulated environments. Nimbl is headquartered outside Philadelphia and actively supports local communities and their employees' philanthropic interests. To learn more, visit www.nimbldigital.com

About Philadelphia Business Journal

The Philadelphia Business Journal is the premier media solutions platform for companies strategically targeting business decision-makers. The media products provide comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional, and national perspective publishing daily stories on its website, social networks, and weekly edition available in print and online. The Philadelphia Business Journal is part of American City Business Journals (ACBJ) that delivers a total business audience of over 10 million people via our websites and publications and nearly 1,000 annual industry leading events. ACBJ owns 44 business publications across the country that offers exclusive, in-depth business coverage.

In addition, ACBJ owns and operates AmericanInno, BizWomen, BizEquity and Hemmings. ACBJ is a unit of Advance Publications, Inc.

SOURCE Nimbl Consulting LLC