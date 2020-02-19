Nimble Announces Collaboration with Genentech to Discover and Develop Novel Peptide-Based Therapeutics

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimble Therapeutics, Inc. today announced a multi-year collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to accelerate discovery and development of novel peptide-based medicines for targets across a range of diseases.

The collaboration will leverage Nimble's proprietary peptide synthesis, screening and optimization platform, chemical diversity, and integrated suite of assays to enable faster discovery and optimization of promising compounds for intracellular and extracellular targets.

"We are excited to collaborate with a world class and well-respected organization such as Genentech to identify novel peptide therapeutics," said Jigar Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nimble Therapeutics. "This partnership combines the strengths of our two organizations to potentially bring new medicines to patients."

Under the terms of the agreement, Nimble will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for downstream milestone payments and royalties.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics is bringing the power of parallel chemical synthesis to drug discovery. Nimble's proprietary technology enables the rapid synthesis, screening and engineering of millions of scaffolded natural and modified macrocyclic peptidomimetics. Nimble has also developed a variety of biological assays that aid in the empirical screening and optimization of molecules with more favorable drug-like properties. The company is developing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to leverage its technology across many therapeutic areas. For more information please see www.nimbletherapeutics.com .

