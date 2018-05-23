Nimble Pharmacy Expands To Los Angeles And Orange County; Consumers In LA/OC Can Now Skip The Pharmacy Line

Nimble is a full-service pharmacy carrying the same products as CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart pharmacies. What's different is that Nimble users get to skip the pharmacy line. Instead, consumers order their prescriptions while they are still at the doctor's office and Nimble delivers the prescription directly to the consumer's home or work. Learn more and sign up at www.nimblepharmacy.com.

Delivery is free with Nimble; customers only pay their regular insurance co-payment. Because Nimble doesn't have the expense of retail storefronts, it passes those savings on to users via free delivery.

Nimble Pharmacy now delivers in Los Angeles and Orange County:

South to San Clemente

East to Yorba Linda

North to Beverly Hills and West Covina

Nimble users manage their prescriptions using the Nimble app, available for iOS and Android. There, they can check the status of deliveries, order prescriptions, and set up refills to arrive automatically every month.

"Nimble provides a very fast delivery service, and superior email and phone support," said Karen Zeller, a Nimble customer since 2017.

"This is an exciting time for our company," said Talha Sattar, Nimble Pharmacy CEO. "With the addition of Los Angeles and Orange County, we are now bringing the benefits of on-demand free delivery to the 30 million people who live in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego."

Consumers can get started by registering at www.nimblepharmacy.com and moving medications from their old pharmacy to Nimble.

About Nimble Pharmacy

Nimble Pharmacy uses technology to deliver an on-demand pharmacy experience to consumers, including free delivery. It has dispensed over 8 million doses of medication and has partnered with over 6,000 physicians to date. For additional information, visit us at www.nimblepharmacy.com.

