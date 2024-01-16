nimble solutions Announces Kelley Blair is Joining as CEO and Nader Samii is Transitioning to Executive Chairman

nimble solutions

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nimble solutions announced today that Kelley Blair joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer and became a member of the Board. Nader Samii, who had been the Chief Executive Officer of Nimble for the past 14 years, transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Blair joins nimble solutions from Therapy Brands, where she served as the Chief Operating Officer. Therapy Brands, the leading provider of technology and revenue cycle services to behavioral health organizations, is backed by the private equity firm of KKR. Prior to Therapy Brands, she was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Health System Services Business for Change Healthcare, a $3 billion revenue company. She was responsible for leading all aspects of the business including strategy, go-to-market approach, and large-scale operations teams that served many of the largest health systems in the country, which drove significant growth for the company.

With 1,100+ clients, 1,300 employees, $10 billion in net revenue collected and over 25 million surgical charts coded, nimble is the clear market leader in surgical revenue cycle solutions. Samii said, "Building nimble over the past 14 years with the most passionate, driven, and talented experts in the business has been the professional honor of my lifetime. I am also so thankful that our brilliant and highly innovative clients have entrusted us with their business, which has allowed us to grow rapidly while also providing us the opportunity to invest in solutions that have truly benefitted our clients."

Samii continued, "As we evolve in our journey, our goal is to further elevate our clients' experience and, ultimately, their financial success. We identified Kelley as the perfect leader to take nimble, and our clients, to new heights as she is a highly seasoned revenue cycle leader with an impressive track record of driving strategic growth, delivering world class client experience, scaling operations and building high performing teams."

Blair said, "I am thrilled to be joining nimble at this exciting time in the company's history. I have long admired the brand and reputation that nimble has created, and I find myself incredibly aligned with its core values, core purpose, and overall mission. I am galvanized by the opportunity to work with the entire nimble team to build on its platform to deliver incredible value to our world-class clientele by leveraging our deep expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and proprietary data and analytics."

About nimble solutions

nimble solutions is the leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), surgical clinics, surgical hospitals, and anesthesia groups. Our tech-enabled solutions allow surgical organizations to streamline their revenue cycle processes, reduce administrative burden, and improve financial outcomes. Join more than 1,100 surgical organizations who trust nimble solutions and its advisors to bring deep insights and actionable intelligence to optimize their revenue cycle.

For more information, visit www.nimblercm.com.

SOURCE nimble solutions

