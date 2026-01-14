Nimbus Healthcare and Snap Kitchen Launch "Nimbus Meals" to Pair GLP-1 Therapy with Medically Tailored Meals

Texas-founded partnership debuts a 12-week GLP-1 + food-as-medicine program built for sustainable metabolic health and employer-ready deployment

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbus Healthcare announced Nimbus Meals by Snap Kitchen, a 12-week program that integrates GLP-1 medication management with physician-designed nutrition for real-world adherence and scalable employer deployment. The program pairs clinical oversight with ready-to-heat meals mapped to each patient's titration schedule, protein targets and metabolic goals.

Participants receive GLP-1 care through Nimbus alongside a curated Snap Kitchen meal plan aligned with their medication regimen and health goals. Eligibility verification and HSA/FSA-ready checkout are powered by Prado, enabling seamless benefits integration for individuals and employer groups.

As GLP-1 usage climbs, many patients report that appetite suppression and rapid routine changes can make it difficult to consistently hit nutrition targets. Nimbus Meals addresses this gap by delivering ready-to-heat meals built for GLP-1 journeys, focusing on protein, fiber, and satiety while keeping calories in check, plus ongoing guidance intended to help patients build sustainable habits beyond initial weight loss.

"GLP-1 therapies have changed the conversation about obesity, but they were never meant to work in a vacuum," said Dr. Jobby John, PharmD, founder and CEO of Nimbus Healthcare. "Nimbus Meals helps patients pair medication management with food that supports their goals: food-as-medicine, backed by medicine."

"Snap Kitchen has always prioritized real food made with real ingredients," said Lorena Basteris, Vice President of Culinary and Operations at Snap Kitchen. "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to reach their health goals and maintain them with meals that are satisfying and full of flavor."

The protocol is mapped to GLP-1 initiation and titration and includes ongoing support from Nimbus' clinical team, including guidance on movement, resistance training, and behavior change. Nimbus Meals is available via a flexible subscription model for individuals, and as an offering for employers and partners seeking a more coordinated approach to GLP-1 support.

For employers and payers, Nimbus Meals offers a bundled pathway (GLP-1 medication access + medically tailored meals + clinical oversight) designed to support adherence and outcomes. For qualifying patients and plans, portions of the program may be payable with HSA or FSA funds when prescribed for medical necessity.

Nimbus Meals powered by Snap Kitchen launched in January 2026, beginning with Nimbus' GLP-1 patients in Texas and expanding to additional cities and employer partners. Nimbus is also partnering with local restaurants to help patients identify and order GLP-1-friendly options.

For more information, visit https://meals.nimbushealthcare.com/.

About Nimbus Healthcare

Nimbus Healthcare is a Texas-based digital health platform offering personalized care for weight management, hormone optimization and hair restoration. Nimbus delivers coordinated, outcomes-focused care directly to patients. Learn more at nimbushealthcare.com.

About Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen is an Austin-born prepared-meal company focused on making healthy eating effortless, offering chef-driven meals designed with nutritionists to support a wide range of goals. Learn more at snapkitchen.com.

About Prado

Prado is a healthcare infrastructure platform that enables healthcare providers, employers, and health plans to deliver food-as-medicine programs alongside clinical care, including support for HSA/FSA-eligible checkout. Learn more at getprado.com.

