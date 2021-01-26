NIMMSTA and StayLinked Partner to Optimize Telnet Workflows with Touch-Enabled Freehand Scanning

MUNICH and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked, the developer of modern mobile software for legacy supply chain systems, and NIMMSTA, producers of the industry's first back-of-hand touch display, have officially announced their partnership agreement. The alliance between the software and hardware manufacturers highlights their commitment to improving transaction efficiency, increasing productivity, and bringing the most modern technologies available to entrenched warehouse systems.

Touch-Enabled Freehand Scanning

"We are excited to be working with StayLinked to help customers extend and improve their existing workflows," says Andreas Funkenhauser, CEO of NIMMSTA. "This alliance with StayLinked allows our customers to use the latest NIMMSTA devices and extend their telnet application capabilities to new devices without the typical complexity of integration."

Optimization in Challenging Environments

Because of the impacts companies are facing as a result of the ongoing global health crisis, they are focusing more than ever on how to improve and optimize their business processes to empower a workforce that faces unprecedented challenges. With this approach to systems integration, companies can empower these workforces with emerging technologies such as freehand scanners and robotics, without ever touching the warehouse management system (WMS). These integrated systems allow customers to link supply chain components while maintaining focus on their core business.

StayLinked.io: An Innovative Platform for IIoT Integration

StayLinked.io is a technology-adoption and integration platform for the supply chain that empowers workers with intelligent automation and IIoT solutions. The platform allows terminal emulation (TE) systems to interact with new and emerging technologies, such as the NIMMSTA HS 50, without the complications and high cost associated with other approaches.

"As part of our strategy to bring innovation into the TE space, StayLinked is proud to add NIMMSTA as another StayLinked.io launch partner. Our customers can leverage the freehand scanning capabilities of the HS 50 to further extend their telnet capabilities quickly and easily," said Padraig Regan, CTO, StayLinked Labs. "The ability to augment existing workflows with new technologies is something any warehouse system of any size can now take advantage of with the StayLinked.io platform."

Picking Productivity: Real-world Scenarios

Warehouse workers are constantly being sent instructions from host applications. These workers scan barcodes based on those instructions. In situations where the workers are repeatedly lifting boxes with both hands, they need to process the instruction on the device, put down the device, pick up the box, pick up the device again and scan the box/location again.

The opportunity for optimizing this repetitive task is significant and allows for a massive improvement in the picking workflow.

"Users can avoid picking up and putting down the device regularly," Regan continues. "Integrating it into the workflow can be done in as little as 15 minutes with StayLinked and requires no coding, scripting, or technical knowledge."

Advantages of NIMMSTA + StayLinked

Augmenting the picking workflow by integrating the NIMMSTA wearable scanner increases productivity.

The NIMMSTA HS50 device with touch display presents dynamic content which can be configured in minutes with StayLinked.

Warehouse workers can process instructions and scan items while leaving the connected mobile device in the holster.

Using StayLinked allows the customer to configure soft buttons on the touch-enabled NIMMSTA device to facilitate easy navigation through the app.

Customers can evaluate the benefits of this integration in few hours.

"The ability to further enhance telnet applications by quickly and easily integrating the NIMMSTA freehand scanner enables customers to impact productivity immediately," says NIMMSTA CEO, Andreas Funkenhauser. "The added touchscreen capabilities of the HS 50 streamlines warehouse procedures, such as picking, in a completely new and cost-effective way."

About NIMMSTA

NIMMSTA was founded in 2019 in Munich. The two managing directors of AFR Engineering GmbH (founded in 2009) Florian Ruhland and Andreas Funkenhauser created the innovative HS 50 device as a result of their years of experience in the product development of industrial mobile computers. The NIMMSTA touch-enabled freehand scanner was developed to make processes more efficient and productive, especially in the area of logistics. Learn more at www.nimmsta.com.

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com.

