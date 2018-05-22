"NiN Healthcare has created a proven and effective purchasing process for the Healthcare industry. The next step is to provide an improved and effective delivery system to meet the needs of each facility." Said Bobby Shah, CEO of NiN Healthcare. "Hospitals and Healthcare facilities have become less dependent upon on site inventory and more reliant upon timely delivery of all goods, including critical deliveries. The KINEX USA platform will ensure the Delivery Network meets all those needs and meets the regulatory and insurance requirements of NiN Healthcare customers."

NiN (Need it Now) Healthcare's Medical Device and Services Marketplace (MDSM) is the first detailed product and services catalogue in the US. The users represent Healthcare facilities across the US; clinical product knowledge, financial analysts and those with purchasing expertise to provide best-valued product and service acquisition decisions. The MDSM purchase process has proven to be faster whilst proving cost savings versus the current process.

KIMEX USA provides 3rd Party Administrative Management, Custom Insurance Programs through Quasar Risk Advisors, and Custom Solutions for Courier and Transportation Companies throughout the US, including HIPAA, Safety, and Compliance measurement and management. The KINEX USA team offers experience in the Courier, Transportation/Final Mile, Insurance and Cost and Risk Management Industries, having built and led companies from start up through IPO. KINEX USA is devoted to Personalized Service and support for our clients.

Website: www.kinexusa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nin-healthcare-has-appointed-kinex-usa-to-qualify-and-deliver-a-network-of-couriers-300652369.html

SOURCE KINEX USA

Related Links

https://kinexusa.com/

