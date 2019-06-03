Nina Howell Joins Bracewell's Award-Winning London Energy Team

LONDON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell (UK) LLP announced today that Nina Howell has joined the firm's energy team as a partner in the London office. Howell was previously counsel at King & Spalding International LLP in London.

"We're delighted to welcome Nina to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Her experience on major energy projects worldwide, including in the LNG sector, will deepen our global energy and infrastructure practices."

Howell has over 20 years of experience advising energy companies on projects and corporate transactions around the world, including cross-border pipelines, upstream joint ventures, unitization and various oil and gas projects. She is particularly well regarded for her experience in the LNG sector, having advised on major LNG import and export projects in Africa, Australia, Europe, South America and the United States. Her skills and background in the LNG and wider energy sector have consistently been recognized by both Legal 500 UK and Chambers UK.

"Nina's arrival will significantly strengthen our offering in the LNG space, enhancing Bracewell's position as a go-to firm for import and export LNG projects across the world," said Jason Fox, managing partner of Bracewell's London office. "Her focus on Africa also plays well to the geographic focus of other lawyers in our London office."

Bracewell has one of the leading energy practices in the UK. The London office was named "Legal Services Provider of the Year" at the 2018 Petroleum Economist Awards. In its inaugural list of Best Law Firms, The Times commended Bracewell as one of the leading firms in the UK for energy and renewables work. IJ Global recognized Neptune Energy Group's acquisition of a majority stake in ENGIE E&P International S.A. (EPI) for $3.9 billion as the "Oil & Gas Upstream Transaction of the Year" at the 2018 Europe and Africa Awards. Chambers UK awarded the firm seven rankings in its 2019 edition, and the London team earned 13 rankings in the 2019 edition of IFLR1000 Financial and Corporate Guide. In addition, Bracewell secured 18 recommendations in the 2018‒2019 edition of Legal 500 UK.

Howell has advised on major energy projects and transactions in Egypt, Ghana, Mauritania, Mozambique, Nigeria and Senegal. She also is an authority on unitization. Howell advised on four unitizations in the past four years and has written extensively on the topic.

"I'm looking forward to joining the dynamic Bracewell team in London," said Howell. "LNG import and export is an area tipped for tremendous growth over the next few years. Clients in this area have increasingly complex and varied needs. As we continue to grow Bracewell London's LNG offering, my colleagues and I will offer clients the very best advice based on our deep experience and expertise."

