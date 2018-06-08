HUBBARD, Ore., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Oliva-Anfilofieff is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Construction in recognition of her role as Office Manager of T&I Construction, LLC.

A contracting company located in the Hubbard, Oregon region, T&I Construction prides themselves on utilizing the latest approaches in the technology world to be able to better serve their clients. Dedicated to providing quality customer service, the company is adept in handling matters with regards to Residential Building and Remodeling, Construction Services, Building Renovation, Custom Metal Installation, and more. Offering a wide array of services, T&I Construction specializes in window installation, custom metal breaking, decks, siding, and decks. Having established themselves as a frontrunner in the construction industry for the past 10 years, T&I is a fully licensed and bonded company that "hold ongoing training and safety seminars to ensure the procedures we use are up-to-date in style and technique."

With over ten years of experience in her current position as Office Manager of T&I Construction, Nina Oliva-Anfilofieff is well-regarded for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout her career, Nina has attained all-embracing expertise in the areas of management and operations. Working diligently to give the best of herself in all facets of her work, Nina prides herself on her impeccable, focused, and vigilant work ethic.



In an effort to further enhance her professional career, Nina is an esteemed member of several organizations including the International Alliance of Women.



When she is not working, Nina enjoys spending quality time with her family.



Nina dedicates this recognition to her mother who taught her to work hard and never give up.



For more information, please visit http://www.ticonstructionnw.com/

