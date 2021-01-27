Nina Ottosson By Petstages Buggin' Out Puzzle & Play Cat Game Named Best Interactive Cat Toy In 19th Annual Pet Business Industry Recognition Awards

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Ottosson by Petstages, an Outward Hound brand, was awarded Best Interactive Cat Toy in last year's Pet Business Industry Awards. "The Buggin' Out Puzzle & Play is designed with cats' natural instincts and movements in mind," said Pet Business' review. Pet Business is considered one of the most trusted trade media brands in the pet industry. Their Annual Industry Recognition Awards have celebrated innovation and ground-breaking design in pet since 2002.

Originally unveiled at the 2020 Pet Expo, the Nina Ottosson by Petstages cat games have made a big impression on cat owners worldwide in less than one year since their release. As the first of their kind, Petstages cat games provide the necessary physical and mental stimulation cats crave. The Buggin' Out puzzle game, for example, offers 16 sliding pegs and swiveling leaves for cats to interact with. Beneath are 16 treats compartments – eight on top and eight on bottom – for feline discovery.

The line of Nina Ottosson by Petstages cat games include the award-winning Buggin' Out Puzzle & Play game, as well as the Rainy Day Puzzle & Play and the Melon Madness Puzzle & Play. Each puzzle presents its own level of difficulty to exercise a cat's natural curiosity and foraging instincts.

"We noticed on social media that many cats were using the dog games and the owners were tagging us," said Michael Parness, Outward Hound Chief Marketing Officer. Swedish dog trainer Nina Ottosson of Outward Hound designed the cat games after launching her dog games over 20 years ago and seeing the opportunity for cats, too. Nina's philosophy is that our pets "have four legs and one head, and all five need activity in different ways." Learn more about the award-winning cat puzzle on the Outward Hound blog.

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear and feeders for dogs and cats. Outward Hound is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound and @Petstages on Instagram.

