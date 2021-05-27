Ninacloak About to Offer Handsome Discounts on Trendy Women's Dresses

HONG KONG, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninacloak, a trendy online store for women's clothing will be offering discounts up to 70% on many of its products. Besides, they are offering an additional discount of 5% on any new purchase. The offer would last for two months, from June till July end. The store, which is known for its trendy women's tops, aims to acquire new customers and retain their loyal ones this summer. The owners maintained that they aim to make sure that their customers getting what they are paying for.

Ever since it was launched, Ninacloak has strived to make a difference. Today, it is considered to be as one of the most trusted online stores when it comes to women's fashion. It is not only the different types of products they deal with, their quality and price has also contributes a lot towards their success. Though they are known for their collection of women's dresses, they also deal in other different types of fashion accessories. According to Niki Smith, the marketing manager of Ninacloak , one can find designer shoes, jewelries, bags, scarf and other stuffs. It offers everything which women look forward to.

"At our store, there are different types of women's casual dresses which are available. We have a huge collection of these dresses. In fact, we have more than 700 different varieties of these dresses. They are available in different designs and colors. Some of the most fashionable dresses are shift dresses, maxi dresses, skater dresses, bodycon dresses and so on," Niki announced during a recent press meet.

"The best thing about the upcoming summer sale is that buyers can find all the latest 2021 casual dresses at heavily discounted rates. Not only that, they can also explore markdowns on the end-of-season products. We are also offering free shipping and many more exciting offers that our customers will definitely love. In fact, we conducted a survey this past March to understand what kind of products our customers would be looking for this coming summer. After analyzing the market data, we decided to announce discounts on those products," the marketing manager added.

To know more, https://www.ninacloak.com

