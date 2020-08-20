Nine Attorneys at Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn Named to 2021 Best Lawyers® in America List

KINGSTON, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is pleased to announce that nine of the firm's lawyers have been named, in multiple categories, to the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.

The following Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn lawyers have been named to the 2021 Best Lawyers® in America List:

"As one of the founders of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, I am honored to be part of this notable distinction and proud of our attorneys at the firm. Consistent hard work, dedication, compassion, decades of experience, education and research, preparation and extraordinary skills in the courtroom contribute to the results we obtain for our clients," says Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr.

Richard M. Goldberg: Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Union

Terrence J. Herron: Corporate Law

Joseph A. Quinn, Jr.: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michelle M. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Donald C. Ligorio: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Brian Q. McDonnell: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Kevin C. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michael A. Lombardo, III: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Nicole M. Santo: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Since 1987, attorneys at Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn have been named to the Best Lawyers in America list. Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. "For more than a third of a century, Best Lawyers has been the gold standard of excellence in the legal profession," says CEO Steven Naifeh. "We are extremely proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of these exceptional legal professionals," says President Phil Greer.

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 65 countries.

