Nine Blue Collar Entrepreneurs Awarded Jobber Grants for Business Excellence, Including a First-Ever $100,000 Grant

Jobber invests $250,000 across nine recipients, joined by Shark Tank's Daymond John to select and mentor recipients

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today announced the nine recipients of its 2026 Jobber Grants program, awarding a combined $250,000 to home and commercial service businesses across the U.S. and Canada—the largest grant pool in the program's six-year history.

Since 2020, Jobber Grants has awarded over $1 million dollars to more than one hundred blue collar entrepreneurs across the U.S. and Canada, and Jobber has committed nearly $2 million dollars to the program. Each year, a judging panel reviews tens of thousands of applications to select standout home and commercial service businesses. The program accelerates their growth while shining a light on their leadership, innovation, and community impact.

"What this year's recipients have built goes well beyond their own bottom line, training the next generation of tradespeople and earning the kind of trust customers depend on when it matters most," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Jobber Grants exists to fuel that kind of excellence with capital and mentorship, so people doing great work can build something bigger."

$100,000 Grant Awarded to New Dawn Electric to Scale Growth

New Dawn Electric, an electrical contracting company based in Bradenton, Florida, is the recipient of Jobber's first-ever $100,000 grant, the single largest award in the program's history. Led by co-owners Jackson Poe and Jacob Green, the 20-person company will continue to invest in smarter systems, AI-powered tools, and skilled trade careers as it expands into EV charger installations and scales from $2 million toward an ambitious $10 million future.

"This grant means our team of 20 finally gets a real home base—a bigger facility with room to grow," said Green. "It also lets us expand our apprenticeship program, because training the next generation of electricians ourselves is how we build something that lasts. Our goal is $10 million in revenue by 2028, and a reputation our community trusts for decades."

Daymond John to Mentor Recipients at Upcoming Business Retreat

This year, "Shark Tank" star Daymond John joined Jobber in selecting recipients, and recipients will be attending an exclusive, all-expenses-paid business retreat with dedicated access to John, built around operational excellence, leadership, and sustainable scaling. The retreat kicks off the day before Jobber Now, Jobber's inaugural in-person user conference taking place September 23–24 in Austin, Texas, where John will also be a keynote speaker.

"What stood out with New Dawn Electric is the discipline behind their revenue growth," said John. "They're investing in their team and their community at the same time. That's the pattern across all nine recipients this year, and it's exactly the kind of hustle worth championing."

Backing the Businesses Communities Can't Run Without

With grants of $10,000, $25,000, and $50,000, this year's recipients are investing in what's next: expanding access for underserved customers, building training pipelines into skilled careers, sharpening their ability to respond when it matters most, and growing into new markets.

Meet the rest of year's recipients:

Thai Nguyen, Advanced Ductless (Quincy, MA) — Building a second install crew to continue stewarding 20 apprentices and counting into licensed trades careers

— Building a second install crew to continue stewarding 20 apprentices and counting into licensed trades careers Nathan, Raincity Handyman (Vancouver, BC) — Expanding into ADA accessibility installs after years spent wheelchair-bound himself

— Expanding into ADA accessibility installs after years spent wheelchair-bound himself Khadija & Odari Head, Head's Plumbing Sales and Service Inc. (Atlanta, GA) — Building an in-house training program to address the plumbing labor shortage, at a company celebrating 45 years and three generations of family leadership

— Building an in-house training program to address the plumbing labor shortage, at a company celebrating 45 years and three generations of family leadership Jessica Duarte & Paula Jones, The Boardwalk Cleaning Co. (Austin, TX) — Funding a dedicated employee trainer and certification curriculum to keep quality consistent as the team scales past 10,000 cleanings a year

— Funding a dedicated employee trainer and certification curriculum to keep quality consistent as the team scales past 10,000 cleanings a year Van Wu, Trust Home Comfort (Edmonton, AB) — Adding a second service vehicle and technicians to cut wait times for families facing HVAC emergencies

— Adding a second service vehicle and technicians to cut wait times for families facing HVAC emergencies Reed Davis, ClimbingHI LLC (Haiku, HI) — Expanding proactive tree health treatment to catch hazards before the next wildfire or storm season hits

— Expanding proactive tree health treatment to catch hazards before the next wildfire or storm season hits Laura Osteen, Secret Garden Landscapes (Moraga, CA) — Doubling maintenance capacity with new equipment and a fleet expansion

— Doubling maintenance capacity with new equipment and a fleet expansion Sam Kensinger, Red Patch Roofing & Contracting (Leesport, PA) — Launching a second location to bring their transparent service model to a new market

To learn more about this year's Jobber Grants recipients, visit: jobber.com/grants.

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability, and scale with confidence. More than 100,000 businesses and 400,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 34 million properties in more than 70 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com.

Media contact:

Sophie Tolsdorf

PAN Communications for Jobber

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SOURCE Jobber