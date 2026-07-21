Parents Now Believe the Skilled Trades Offer a Better Return on Investment Than College by Nearly 3 to 1, Jobber Study Finds

AI, rising education costs, and changing definitions of success are driving a new generation toward the trades

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today released its annual 2026 Blue Collar Report titled The Great Career Reset: Why America Is Rethinking College, Careers, and the Skilled Trades. Drawing on surveys of more than 2,000 Gen Z Americans and parents of Gen Alpha, the research reveals a fundamental shift in how families define career success, with AI, rising education costs, and entrepreneurship reshaping attitudes toward the skilled trades.

"The definition of career success is being rewritten in real time," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "For decades, we treated college as the enlightened path and the trades as a compromise. This year's research suggests that assumption is breaking down. Families aren't just asking, 'What job pays well?' They're asking, 'How can I control my destiny?' The opportunity in the trades hasn't changed, but more people are starting to take it seriously, and that's great."

Key findings from the report include:

Parents are changing their minds

52% of parents of Gen Alpha believe the skilled trades offer a better return on investment than a college degree, compared with just 18% who say the same about college.

93% say they would financially support trade school the same way they would a four-year degree.

92% would encourage their child to pursue a skilled trade career if they were interested.

AI is accelerating the shift

68% of parents say AI has made them rethink the long-term stability of white collar careers.

76% of Gen Z say it's important to choose a career that is difficult to automate.

38% say AI tools actually make a career in the trades more appealing.

Ownership is becoming the new career goal

77% of Gen Z want to own a business someday.

Nearly twice as many Gen Z respondents say the trades offer the best path to business ownership than college careers (46% vs. 24%).

67% say learning that many trades professionals earn six-figure incomes makes them more interested in pursuing a skilled trade career.

While public attitudes are changing rapidly, schools haven't kept pace. More than half (55%) of parents believe schools still do not take the trades as seriously as university pathways, and 80% believe giving college and the trades equal promotion would encourage more students to consider skilled trade careers.

"As perceptions continue to evolve, the opportunity now lies in making sure students and families have access to all of the information they need before life-changing career decisions are made," said Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lincoln Tech. "The future workforce will need college graduates, entrepreneurs, and skilled tradespeople alike, especially as demand for skilled trades continues to outpace supply across many industries. Success has never belonged to a single career path, and it shouldn't belong to one now. Our skilled trade graduates are finding great personal and professional success. Rather than spending their days behind a desk, skilled trades professionals are out in the world solving problems and making our lives better, which is why they are considered essential workers."

The Blue Collar Report is part of Jobber's ongoing efforts to educate the public about the blue collar economy and the essential role trades professionals play in shaping the future of work. By spotlighting the opportunities and advocating for the small business owners who power these industries, Jobber aims to help more people see the trades as a respected, rewarding, and future-ready career path.

To read the full 2026 Blue Collar Report, visit: https://www.getjobber.com/bluecollarreport/

Report Methodology

The 2026 Blue Collar Report is based on two Jobber-commissioned surveys conducted by Conjointly in 2026. The research includes responses from 1,033 U.S. Gen Z respondents ages 18–20 and 1,012 U.S. parents of Gen Alpha children ages 11–16. Each study has a margin of error of ±3 percentage points at the 90% confidence level.

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability, and scale with confidence. More than 100,000 businesses and 400,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 34 million properties in more than 70 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com.

Media contacts

Travis Van Horn

PAN Communications for Jobber

[email protected]

SOURCE Jobber