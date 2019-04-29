Nine CAPTRUST Advisor Teams Named among Barron's 2019 Top 50 Institutional Consultants

RALEIGH, N.C., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST), one of the nation's leading independent wealth management and institutional investment advisory firms, is pleased to announce that nine of its advisor teams have been named among the Barron's 2019 Top 50 Institutional Consultants.

This is the publication's fifth annual institutional consultant ranking, which recognizes the nation's top teams specializing in investment consulting for defined contribution and defined benefit plans, endowments, and foundations.

The list is comprised of both independent and wirehouse advisory teams who are exemplary in the industry. Those named were evaluated on a range of criteria, including institutional investment assets overseen by the team, revenue generated by those assets, number of clients served by the team, and the number of team members. Advanced professional designations and professional accomplishments by the team were also taken into consideration.

The CAPTRUST teams, their lead advisors, and assets under advisement were ranked as follows:

"It's exciting to see so many great CAPTRUST institutional advisors and teams on the list," said CAPTRUST CEO Fielding Miller. "We make up almost 20 percent of the Barron's Top 50 list. These are world-class professionals and very talented teams. Best of all, they are just the tip of the CAPTRUST iceberg."

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors is an independent investment research and fee-based advisory firm specializing in providing investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments and foundations, executives, and high-net-worth individuals. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm currently represents more than $300 billion in client assets with 38 locations across the U.S.

