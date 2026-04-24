Nine Centenarians to Celebrate on One Community Campus: The Secret to Living Well Past 100

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On a quiet hill country campus where neighbors greet each other by name and time seems to stretch a little more gently, nine residents have something extraordinary in common: each has lived more than a century.

EdenHill Communities is proud to commemorate a unique milestone—having a centenarian in each service line provided across our campus. Consistence has been a defining factor for these nine centenarians.

EdenHill Communities honored nine centenarian residents in New Braunfels, Texas, celebrating their lives, legacy, and the connection they share across one senior living campus.

Unlike traditional senior housing, a continuum of care allows residents to remain in one familiar setting as their needs evolve. From independent living to assisted care and beyond, support adapts around them—not the other way around.

Collectively, these nine residents have witnessed world wars, technological revolutions, cultural shifts, and generations of change.

Yet when asked about longevity, their answers are surprisingly simple:

"Stay curious."

"Keep moving."

"Don't eat alone."

"Find something to laugh about every day."

Their advice reflects not just personal habits, but the environment around them—one that encourages engagement, connection, and purpose.

In many senior care models, aging means moving—from home to assisted living to skilled nursing. Each transition can be disruptive. In a continuum care setting, residents stay rooted. They keep their social circles, favorite routines, and sense of belonging—even as their care needs change. That stability reduces stress and helps preserve both emotional and physical well-being.

EdenHill Communities will celebrate this milestone with all nine centenarians on April 24th with each person receiving a commemorative flag that was flown over the State Capital.

Media Contact:

Tillie Frederick

EdenHill Communities

[email protected]

About EdenHill Communities

EdenHill Communities is a senior living community in New Braunfels, Texas, offering a full continuum of care designed to support residents through every stage of aging. With a focus on connection, dignity, wellness, and belonging, EdenHill provides independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation, and skilled nursing services on one campus.

SOURCE EdenHill Communities