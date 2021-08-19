Nine Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers® in America 2022

In addition, associate Jennifer A. Dinetz has been included in the inaugural edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. This award is given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence.

Attorneys are chosen for inclusion in Best Lawyers® through a rigorous peer-review survey compromising more than 7.8 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys. As such, recognition by Best Lawyers® symbolizes excellence in practice.

Our attorneys have been chosen to be recognized in the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers ® in America in the following practice areas:

Managing Partner Mark W. Clark is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice. In 2020, Clark was also awarded "Lawyer of the Year" in Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation. Clark has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 21 consecutive years.

Partner Donald R. Fountain is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice. In 2021, Fountain was awarded "Lawyer of the Year" in Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs in West Palm Beach, an award he received in 2015 and 2019. He has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 19 consecutive years.

Partner Nancy La Vista is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation. She has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 12 consecutive years.

Partner David C. Prather is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation, Medical Malpractice, and Product Liability Litigation. In 2021, Prather was awarded "Lawyer of the Year" in Personal Injury Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs in West Palm Beach. He has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 16 consecutive years.

Partner Julie H. Littky-Rubin is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Appellate Practice, and Personal Injury Litigation. She has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 9 consecutive years.

Partner Ben J. Whitman is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation.

Attorney Michael S. Smith is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Medical Malpractice Law.

Attorney Shana P. Nogues is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation.

Attorney Jennifer A. Dinetz is recognized as 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch for her work on behalf of Plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability, and Medical Malpractice Law.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury , including automobile and trucking accidents , product liability , wrongful death , and medical malpractice cases . They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients. Learn more at www.clarkfountain.com .

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

Related Links

https://www.clarkfountain.com

